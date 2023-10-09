Advertisement
Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire Mirati in deal worth up to $5.8B

Nicholas Jacobino and Seana Smith

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to buy cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) for up to $5.8 billion. The deal will help Bristol-Myers Squibb bring new drugs into their pipeline as some of their older products have to compete with generic options available to the public. Yahoo Finance Live hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the details of the deal.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

