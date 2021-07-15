Britney Spears’ allowed to hire her own attorney for conservatorship case- what comes next
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest on Britney Spear’s conservatorship.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest on Britney Spear’s conservatorship.
As graphics card prices start sliding, NVIDIA investors may have to relive a torrid time in the company's history.
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 4.3% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, hitting another record high for the stock. The bump came after Michael Yee, an analyst at Jefferies, increased his price target on the stock from $170 to $250. Also, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, stated in a press conference that a committee would likely finalize a decision on recommending authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children by the end of next week.
What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.
General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock is sitting in the middle of a battleground of bulls and bears. The bears point out that the stock is up less than 12% compared to the near 50% gain in the S&P 500 since October 2018, when Larry Culp took over as GE's CEO. GE is a company that remains poorly run despite Culp's efforts, and faces significant end market challenges in aviation (slow recovery in commercial air flights) and power (weak demand for gas turbines over renewable energy).
Plug just barely, while Nikola's 3.4% and Jinko's 4.5% gains remain more respectable. In the case of Plug Power, the answer is easy: An upgrade -- or more precisely, a new buy rating, from Seaport Global Securities, which initiated coverage of the $26 stock today with a price target of $36.
When you look at the oil industry, this European giant still stands out as the best mix of risk and reward.
Biogen stock tumbled Thursday after the Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai said they won't administer the company's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.
Stocks are near all-time highs, and though U.S. futures point to a soft open on Thursday, it’s easy to find bulls these days. But a technical indicator suggests investors should be bearish.
Shares of embattled electric pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were trading higher on Thursday. In March, short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Lordstown (among other things) exaggerated the number of pre-orders it had for its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown denied the allegations, but the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation.
However, the long-term picture for the apparel maker that now goes by the corporate name AEO Inc. remains promising.
Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday's business headlines including: Johnson & Johnson recalling some spray sunscreens, GM warning Chevy Bolt EV owners to charge cars outdoors, clinics choosing not to administer Alzheimer's drug to patients, and Twitter shutting down its fleet feature.
Franklin Templeton President & CEO Jenny Johnson joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the company's decision to fire Amy Cooper and its position on diversity & inclusion.
Electric truck maker Nikola Corp. said Thursday it is adding 51 dealership locations in nine states as it moves to expand its network. The locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland are owned by five independent dealerships, the company said in a statement. They include HOLT Truck Centers (7 locations in Texas), Empire Truck & Trailer (7 locations in Arizona and California), Wagner Equipment Co. (11 locations in Colorado, New Mexico),
In this article we presented the 15 best casino stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed discussion on these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Casino Stocks to Invest In. Despite getting clobbered in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the casino industry is set to grow in the coming years on […]
The fall in energy demand, and carbon emissions as a result, were “far bigger” than what BP and the rest of the oil industry predicted, according Giulia Chierchia, BP executive vice president of strategy and sustainability.
(Bloomberg) -- Just under four years ago, brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista were in Brazilian prison cells with concrete bunk beds, their multibillion-dollar meat empire near collapse in one of the world’s biggest corporate corruption scandals.Today, they’re not only free men but their company, JBS, is worth three times what it was then, operates in 20 countries and controls a quarter of U.S. beef processing. The brothers, worth $5.8 billion, hold stakes in companies with $28 billion in assets
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across seven of the […]
Hot off a provocative new set of clinical trial results, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are surging. In the early-stage trial, Intellia's groundbreaking gene-editing therapy performed even better than expected, and it didn't seem to have a burdensome side-effect profile, either. What's more, Cathie Wood, of ARK Investment Management fame, holds both stocks.
The stock market indexes continue to hit new all-time highs, and though all parties must eventually come to an end, there are indications this one still has some room to run. Consider, for example, that the U.S. economy is nearly fully reopened, over 55% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and almost half are fully vaccinated, and the unemployment rate continues to head lower -- and will probably drop even more considerably when the government stops paying people more to stay home than they can earn in the job market. Coming out of the pandemic that shut down all of its stores, Bed Bath & Beyond is enjoying a streak of four consecutive quarters of sales growth and remains profitable, even if last quarter's earnings missed analyst expectations.
The youngest generations have already begun making their mark in the stock market. A new survey reveals the biggest financial moves that Millennials and Gen Z are making.