Britney Spears conservatorship case heads back to court — here's what to expect

Facebook has joined Amazon in a show of alarm at the sudden rise of antitrust hawk Lina Khan to the position of FTC Chair by asking that she be recused from all decisions relating to the company. The argument, more or less identical to Amazon's, is that before her appointment, Khan was too outspoken about her professional opinion that companies like these are in violation of antitrust rules. In a letter filed with the FTC and obtained by the WSJ, which the agency could not provide and declined to comment on, Facebook explained that Khan's last few years of academic publications and articles in other media amount to cause for recusal from decisions about the company.