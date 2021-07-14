Britney Spears conservatorship case heads back to court — here's what to expect
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal reports the latest on Britney’s conservatorship as she heads to court.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal reports the latest on Britney’s conservatorship as she heads to court.
A photo of a sign outside a Lincoln, Neb., Burger King has gone viral. The sign, which reads “we all quit” and “sorry for the inconvenience,” was put up by disgruntled staff members trying to send a message to upper management. “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here,” former general manager Rachael Flores told a local ABC affiliate.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, has stopped slaughtering pigs in the United States' so-called ham capital, where the company was founded 85 years ago. The end of slaughtering in Smithfield, Virginia, is the latest reconfiguration for the company's namesake plant and follows a months-long internal review of its East Coast operations, Smithfield Foods said in a statement. The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group, is shifting slaughtering to some of its 47 other U.S. facilities and spending $5 million to upgrade the Virginia plant to produce more packaged bacon, ham and other pork products, said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer.
Facebook's petition to remove Khan from involvement in the FTC's lawsuit against it arrives weeks after a similar move by Amazon.com.
Facebook has joined Amazon in a show of alarm at the sudden rise of antitrust hawk Lina Khan to the position of FTC Chair by asking that she be recused from all decisions relating to the company. The argument, more or less identical to Amazon's, is that before her appointment, Khan was too outspoken about her professional opinion that companies like these are in violation of antitrust rules. In a letter filed with the FTC and obtained by the WSJ, which the agency could not provide and declined to comment on, Facebook explained that Khan's last few years of academic publications and articles in other media amount to cause for recusal from decisions about the company.
Oil prices dropped Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reportedly reached a quota agreement.
Automation software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) replaces bored employees with tireless digital "robots." After becoming one of the largest software IPOs in US history, UiPath is not a cheap stock -- but here are three reasons to believe the hype. Office employees do mundane jobs like filling out forms, password resets, bookkeeping, and applications day in and day out.
Oil futures settle lower on Wednesday, pressured by data showing a decline in U.S. gasoline demand, as traders weigh speculation that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have made progress toward a compromise on production levels.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook on Wednesday asked for the recusal of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan from the FTC's antitrust case against the company, a step that could imperil the agency's lawsuit against it. A prominent critic of Big Tech who was sworn in as FTC chair in June, Khan previously worked for the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, which issued a report in October that spelled out what it said was anti-competitive conduct by Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google. "Chair Khan has consistently made well-documented statements about Facebook and antitrust matters that would lead any reasonable observer to conclude that she has prejudged the Facebook antitrust case brought by the FTC," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -German carmaker Volkswagen Group said on Wednesday it would appeal a Dutch court order to compensate owners of cars equipped with software meant to rig diesel engine emissions tests. The district court in Amsterdam said 3,000 euros ($3,538) of compensation was warranted for each buyer of a new Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda that had the software installed, while owners of a second-hand car should get 1,500 euros. Volkswagen said it did not agree with the verdict, the latest in a string of payouts and fines for the carmaker since it admitted in 2015 to using fraudulent software to make diesel engines appear cleaner than they were.
Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported. Analysts said such a move could hamper HSBC’s ability to serve customers in the US and in Hong Kong. The lender’s most profitable region is Asia and it is hea
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than 2% Wednesday after major global oil producers came to a compromise about supply and after U.S. data showed demand slacked off a bit in the most recent week. Crude prices have surged to highs not seen in nearly three years, but have been choppy lately on worries about a pickup in supply. West Texas Intermediate was off by $2.12, or 2.82%, at $73.13 a barrel.
The German auto giant pitched a new strategy to investors with a renewed focus on mobility services.
When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors tend to pay very close attention. Although Buffett isn't infallible, he's led his company's stock to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20% since becoming CEO in 1965. Taking into account Berkshire Hathaway's 21% move higher on a year-to-date basis, the Class A shares (BRK.A) have netted investors about a 3,400,000% return since 1965, and Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $500 billion in shareholder value.
Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs
NEW YORK (Project Syndicate)— Adam Smith, the founder of modern economics, argued that the pursuit of private interests—profits—will invariably promote the common good. Just as banks’ pursuit of profit led to the 2008 financial crisis, it was Purdue and other pharmaceutical companies’ greed that produced the opioid crisis, and Texaco’s support of the Franco regime that helped the fascists triumph in the Spanish Civil War. Chocolate lovers around the world may not know it, but some of their guilty pleasures may have been produced by child slaves.
(Bloomberg) -- As India gets battered by Covid-19, keeping many away from their workplaces, one segment of its energy market is flourishing by cutting out labor-intensive tasks at some of the world’s biggest refining complexes.When the virus pummeled the South Asian nation, operators of refineries and power generators were forced to postpone routine maintenance in order to avoid infections among the hundreds of technicians, engineers and general workers typically hired for such tasks. As they so
UST, John Middleton, Burger Söhne Holding AG, Juul, and Cronos Group are major companies owned by Altria.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) has developed a non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) and wheel assembly to support autonomous vehicle transportation in a city setting for in-field use with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). Goodyear and Local Motors have tested an Olli shuttle supported by the NPT for the past three years. Goodyear and Local Motors will gather experiential data from the JTA, looking for viewpoints on ride comfort, noise, and other variables. While the testing
Grocery stores used to employ their own delivery drivers, paying unionized workers dependable wages; with DoorDash and Instacart signing deals with chains, those drivers see the end in sight.
A record 54 corporations including Target and CVS opened up about employment diversity. But others, including FedEx, Exxon and Walgreens, refused.