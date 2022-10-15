Broadcom Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

Reuters

When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No." The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to 288,474 in the third quarter from a year earlier as it added staff in its consumer, investment banking and asset and wealth management businesses. Citigroup Inc increased its headcount to 238,000, up 8% from a year earlier, while its compensation and benefits rose 11%, according to results also released on Friday."We continue to invest in building out our teams for long-term growth opportunities, including health care, technology and energy," Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said.