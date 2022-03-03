U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.96
    -2.64 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +16.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,995.23
    -1,900.53 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

In this article:
  • AVGO
  • AVGOP

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom stock rises as earnings, outlook top Street estimates

    Broadcom Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the chip and software company's results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, and its share buybacks reached $3 billion out of a planned $10 billion for the year.

  • AMC reports strong earnings, introduces dynamic pricing

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down quarterly earnings for AMC.

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. But MRVL stock fell in extended trading.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Fell 5.4% Today

    Shares of leading cryptocurrency trading company Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were down 5.4% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Cryptocurrencies in general fell in value over the last 24-hour period, dragging Coinbase along. Investor angst has been building this week as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) won a rare buy rating on Wall Street today when Argus Research announced it was upgrading the shares from hold to buy -- and assigning the company a $95 price target that implies 36% upside from today's prices. Early in his note covered by StreetInsider.com, Argus analyst John Eade wrote, "After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability."

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Costco stock falls as retailer’s sales pace slows

    Costco Wholesale Corp. late Thursday reported quarterly results and sales that topped Wall Street expectations, but the stock headed lower as same-store sales growth slowed.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Why Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Fell Today

    What happened Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ: GRUB) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 13% by 3 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% increase in the S&P 500. The slump followed the global food delivery specialist's fourth-quarter earnings report, which came up short of some investors' expectations.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.