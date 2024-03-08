Broadcom's Q1 results underwhelm Wall Street

Broadcom (AVGO) reported first quarter results that topped analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. However, the report was not the blowout that many investors had hoped, sending shares slightly lower at the open.

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills discusses the report in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.