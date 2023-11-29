Brooks Running CEO recalls best advice from Charlie Munger

Brooks Running has been a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) since 2011, the acquisition of its original parent company made under the leadership of late Vice Chairman Charlie Munger. Brooks Running CEO Jim Webber looks back on the footwear brand's relationship with Munger and other Berkshire Hathaway leadership.

"[Munger's] advice was really clear, he said there's always room for a premium performance niche brand and that's what you guys are," Webber recalls a meeting with Munger.

