BRP CEO on the company’s Q1 earnings results

Reuters

When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.