BRP CEO on the company’s Q1 earnings results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jose Boisjoli, BRP CEO, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's latest earnings results.
Jose Boisjoli, BRP CEO, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's latest earnings results.
When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.
(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s bonds is once again broadening to the nation’s other major bad-debt managers, raising the stakes for Beijing as it weighs an industry overhaul.Dollar notes issued by China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Orient Asset Management Co. and Great Wall Asset Management Co. are falling at the fastest pace since a knee-jerk tumble in April after Huarong shocked investors by failing to publish annual results.The three Huarong peers have c
(Bloomberg) -- Paula’s Choice, which sells skincare products such as cleansers, sunscreen and moisturizers, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Seattle-based company, backed by private equity firm TA Associates since 2016, has held discussions with underwriters about raising $300 million or more in an initial public offering, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. Paula’s Choice previously explored
While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.
Nippon Steel, the world's No.3 steelmaker, may beat its own profit forecast for the year to March 31, 2022, as its exports and overseas businesses benefit from robust demand and strong steel prices, a senior company executive told Reuters. "Overseas steel demand is fairly strong," Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in an interview. "As China, which produces nearly 60% of global steel, intends to cut its output capacity, the steel market will become even tighter, while iron ore prices will likely fall," he said.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.
(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies told clients Wednesday its prime brokerage arm will no longer allow the execution of short sells in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and MicroVision Inc., according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.“Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options in GME, AMC and MVIS,” the memo noted. The firm will no longer allow the execution of short sells of those securities, the memo continued, noting that other stocks may
Robinhood Markets on Thursday may have delivered the first shot across the bow in the trading of virtual assets, highlighting that buying and selling assets like bitcoin (BTCUSD) carries no transaction fees on its venue, pointing to fees that exist at competitors Coinbase Global (COIN) and Gemini and PayPal’s (PYPL) Venmo. Coinbase explains its transaction fee structure here, noting that it also varies by region. “With Robinhood Crypto, you get all of what you pay for,” writes the platform run by CEO Vladimir Tenev.
(Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to
Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.
(Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill
The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.
Billionaire Todd Boehly — co-founder and CEO of holding company Eldridge — did not take a position on the Biden administration's proposed tax hikes, saying he doesn't worry about "things I can't control."
Elon Musk’s tweet on Baby Shark sent Samsung Publishing’s shares rallying, with the stock price going up by 10% during South Korea’s trading session today.
(Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors may have been pushing meme stocks “to the moon” earlier this week, but their crypto counterparts have been coming back down to Earth en masse.Hedging activity is on the rise and bullish bets are finding limited demand -- even with Bitcoin still almost 40% below its peak. These are rare times of restraint among day traders, who until last month’s $500 billion crash were famously in the throes of bullish mania.Another way of looking at it: A slew of market exce
(Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt
(Bloomberg) -- A House panel is scrutinizing a $700 million national security loan given to trucking company Yellow Corp. from pandemic relief funds during the Trump administration.The investigation is the latest in a series of inquiries by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Congress into the trillions of dollars in aid that were approved by Congress under former President Donald Trump. Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, chairman of the panel, announced the probe Thursday in a
The theater chain's second massive share sale in three days has your dad's mobile phone company spiking as retail traders start to move their money around the memes.
Wall Street continues to advise caution to those folks aggressively trading movie theater chain AMC.
Traders are watching the Ethereum price for the all-important USD 2,900 level as the second-biggest cryptocurrency climbs some 3% higher to USD 2,789 at last check.