Bruce Linton: Cuomo was a source of blockade in NY weed market

Last week it was reported that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto had spent nearly $100,000 to acquire 7,150 shares of SoFi stock. As the CEO of the company, it's probably not too surprising to learn that Noto is a fan -- but he isn't the only one. Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan rates SoFi shares a Buy along with a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 111%, should Horgan's forecast hit the mark over the next 12 months. Horgan recently sat down with CEO Noto for a "fires