Bruce Linton: Cuomo was a source of blockade in NY weed market
Bruce Linton, Gage Cannabis Chairman, shares his outlook on the future of the cannabis industry.
Bruce Linton, Gage Cannabis Chairman, shares his outlook on the future of the cannabis industry.
The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.
AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.
(Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove
Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.
Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.
See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.
In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]
In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]
For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.
Last week it was reported that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto had spent nearly $100,000 to acquire 7,150 shares of SoFi stock. As the CEO of the company, it's probably not too surprising to learn that Noto is a fan -- but he isn't the only one. Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan rates SoFi shares a Buy along with a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 111%, should Horgan's forecast hit the mark over the next 12 months. Horgan recently sat down with CEO Noto for a "fires
On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.
Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.
In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks to buy today according to British billionaire David Harding based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Harding’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to British Billionaire David Harding. […]
The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.
Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per Bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies which hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were trading down 8.8% at 9:54 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company delivered a disappointing earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Peloton reported better-than-expected revenue, up 54% year over year reaching $937 million, but it posted a loss of $1.05 per share, lower than analysts' estimates that called for a loss of $0.44. The good news was that demand for Peloton's products remained quite strong in the quarter.
(Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted as much 30% on Friday after a lab denied it had prepared recent results for the biotech’s lead product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment.The denial counters a Wednesday statement from the company that Quanterix Corp. generated the results. Cassava shares have fallen about 50%, shaving off roughly $2.4 billion of value over the past three trading days. The fall comes after a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer petitioned the
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.
Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.