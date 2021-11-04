U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -1.53 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +29.10 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.63 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3500
    -0.0183 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7430
    -0.2480 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,441.87
    -1,775.02 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.26
    -26.13 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Bucs Devin White explains his business philosophy and training with Exos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devn White joins Yahoo Finance alongside Exos' Brent Callaway to discuss White's training with Exos and his approach to his first few seasons in the NFL.

