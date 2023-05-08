Buffett’s advice to investors, Sec. Yellen’s warning on the debt ceiling, PacWest Bancorp slashes dividend: 3 things to know
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith summarizes three key topics to watch for this morning.
Regional bank stocks continue rebounding early Monday. PacWest Bancorp spiked another 40% after slashing its dividend, rocketing 82% Friday.
BioNTech handily beat first-quarter profit expectations and delivered better-than-expected sales, leading BNTX stock to jump Monday.
PacWest shares surge after the regional lender says it's reducing its dividend, Catalent tumbles after delaying the release of its earnings report, and Zscaler rises after boosting guidance.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO, with his business partner Charlie Munger, spent hours this weekend discussing life and career choices.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corp. dropped in premarket trading after Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. won’t make an offer for full control of the energy group, tempering speculation he was seeking to own the company after spending months snapping up its shares.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffFootball Stadiums Belong in the Suburb
Short sellers aren't afraid of many stocks in the S&P 500. But one stock they won't touch is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
Wall Street has a few ideas on how to spend it—and new drilling isn’t near the top of the list. Many companies are cutting costs and raining cash on stock pickers like Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett, who believe the world’s thirst for oil will continue for years, if not decades, to come. The promise of money returned to shareholders helped turn energy shares into some of the few bright spots in a dark moment for markets last year, fueled by commodity prices that skyrocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
(Bloomberg) -- PacWest Bancorp rose as much as 42% in premarket trading Monday, leading gains in US regional banks after saying its business remains “sound” and that it was cutting its quarterly dividend to one cent to accelerate capital build plans.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebatePowell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch and a DC StandoffFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBiden Trails Trump as His Approval Rati
A fast-approaching deadline for the US government to raise the nation's borrowing limit should draw increased investor attention this week and over the balance of the month as earnings season winds down and the next Fed decision remains six weeks off.
Trying to navigate the ups and downs of the stock market and predict its future direction can seem like a complicated and daunting task. But as with almost anything, keeping it simple is often the key. And one of the most straight forward strategies is to keep an eye out for the insiders’ moves. After all, these corporate officers are privy to their companies’ inner workings. So, when an insider is seen picking up shares of the company they work for, especially in bulk, it sends a clear signal t
Investing money can help you build wealth, but taxes can take a big bite out of your earnings. Following a buy, borrow, die strategy is one way to minimize your tax liability and preserve more of your wealth. The concept … Continue reading → The post Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Zscaler preannounced fiscal Q3 revenue well above the cybersecurity firm's prior guidance. ZS stock soared after tumbling to multiyear lows.
Tesla rose early Monday, following Friday's 5.5% jump. Warren Buffett called Elon Musk a "brilliant guy" over the weekend.
Tommy York grew up in San Francisco but was far from his goal of saving enough money to buy a home in the pricey market—until he landed an engineering job at Google. It was December 2021, and the shares of Google parent Alphabet had just hit a record high. Then, the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
The meat processor swung to a loss as it grappled with higher costs and flat revenue. Shares fell almost 10% premarket.
The meat giant posts an adjusted loss of 4 cents a share in its fiscal second quarter, while analysts were expecting earnings of 79 cents.
Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?
We believe that investors should keep a tab on broker-favorite stocks like American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Cleveland-Cliff (CLF), Avnet (AVT) and Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI).
Bitcoin, Ether fell in Monday afternoon trade in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Polkadot and XRP led the losers in that list.
Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. And who doesn't love a bargain? After all, the lure of finding a stock that triples from $1 to $3 a share, or quintuples from 50 cents to $2.