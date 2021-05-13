Bumble sinks despite smashing revenue expectations
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bumble reported first quarter earnings that smashed revenue expectations. Yahoo Finance’s Melody Hahm shares the details.
Bumble reported first quarter earnings that smashed revenue expectations. Yahoo Finance’s Melody Hahm shares the details.
BTC remains under pressure and could find lower support near $42K as long-term momentum wanes.
(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s profit rose to $3.4 billion in the December quarter after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to scale back its sprawling business.Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant contributed nearly 7.2 billion yuan to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a company filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to 21.8 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in profit, up 50% from 14.5 billion yuan in the previous three months. Ant’s earnings lag one quarter behind Alibaba’s. Ant declined to comment.The tally underscores the earnings powers Ant boasted before authorities demanded China’s largest fintech company fold its financial business into a holding company, curtailing its growth prospects. Regulators have issued a battery of proposals that threaten to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.While Chairman Eric Jing has promised staff that the company will eventually go public, it’s likely to be worth much less than before the crackdown that saw the IPO halted in November. Fidelity Investments halved its valuation estimate for Ant to about $144 billion in February, compared with $295 billion assigned in August.Ant isn’t alone in facing the clampdown. The government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among companies summoned to a meeting where regulators handed out stricter compliance requirements in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Burberry sales in China have remained strong despite a backlash following a string of accusations from the West about forced labour in Xinjiang, its chief executive has insisted. Marco Gobbetti told analysts he was pleased with the start of the new financial year in the region as the company updated the City on its performance for the year to March 27. Shares fell as much as 9pc despite sales jumping by almost a third in the last quarter after strong demand from rich shoppers in Asia and America, and the dividend being restored. The recent US sanctions over forced labour conditions in Xinjiang triggered a series of rebuttals from Chinese state media followed by a wider boycott of western retailers including Burberry, H&M, Nike, adidas and Zara. In March, the FTSE 100 company lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was ditched from a popular video game as part of a wider tie-up with Chinese technology giant Tencent.
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico, Chile and Peru are all expected to hold their key interest rates near or at all-time lows in a bid to support their economies even as inflation spikes and political instability grows in Latin America.Every economist polled by Bloomberg expects central banks from those three countries to hold rates in separate decisions on Thursday -- a stark contrast with Brazil, where policy makers have already delivered two hikes of 75-basis points since March and promised a third one of the same size for June.“Most central banks across the region might remain cautiously on hold, on a rather neutral mode waiting to see more developments on inflation, the recovery and the evolution of local political developments,” said Marco Oviedo, chief Latin America economist at Barclays Plc.Any desire to cut will likely be tempered by above-target inflation in Mexico, and concerns over market stability ahead of elections in Peru.Mexico’s Resilient InflationCurrent rate: 4%Time of decision: 2 p.m. ETThe door for additional rate cuts remains closed in Mexico as rising fuel and food costs catapulted annual inflation to 6.1% in April, more than double the 3% target.Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel said last month he expects the price spike to be temporary, since prices are being compared against a deep slump this time last year, with inflation falling within the bank’s range in July. But many economists are less optimistic, starting to anticipate a rate hike in late 2021 or early 2022.High prices will continue “due to real inflationary pressures caused by the economic reopening in the Mexican services sector and the global increase in commoditiy prices,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.What Bloomberg Economics Says“Mexico’s central bank is likely to hold the key interest rate at 4% on Thursday. Policy makers may sound a more cautious tone than in the last gathering due to high and resilient inflation through April. Some may keep the door open for additional accommodation, depending on new information.”-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economistClick here for the full report.Chile’s Low Rate PledgeCurrent rate: 0.5%Time of decision: 6 p.m. ETChile is forecast to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record-low, as the central bank says inflation will accelerate above target in coming months before returning to the 3% annual goal by December.Board members have also signaled borrowing costs will remain steady at least through year’s end. Any changes to that language may signal rates will move higher sooner rather than later. Indeed, consumer prices rose more than expected in April to 3.3% from the year prior, prompting analysts at Banchile Inversiones and Oxford Economics to raise their 2021 inflation forecasts.Read more: Latin American Central Bankers Stung by Food Inflation JumpIn a meeting with President Sebastian Pinera last week, board members reaffirmed the need for expansive public policies to drive a recovery that remains uneven. The government is unwinding virus quarantines which subjected 90% of the population to strict limits on commerce and movement. Policy makers are also on hold as Chile enters a period of political uncertainty, with the election of an assembly to rewrite the constitution on May 15-16 and a presidential election in November.Peru’s ElectionCurrent rate: 0.25%Time of decision: 7 p.m. ETPeru is forecast to hold borrowing costs at a record low for the 13th month in a row, fulfilling its pledge to keep supporting a pandemic-ravaged economy.Increasing political uncertainty and growing market volatility ahead of next month’s presidential runoff are likely to contribute to the bank’s decision to stay on hold for now.Peruvian bonds and currency crashed last month when Pedro Castillo, a little-known school teacher from a Marxist party, unexpectedly won the first round of elections. In recent days, they’ve recovered some of their losses as Castillo’s lead over former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori narrowed to within the margin of error.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle manufacturer is suspending purchases using Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the digital currency.In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Musk cited concerns about “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions,” while signaling that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are much less energy intensive. He also said the company won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it holds.The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 15% to just above $46,000, before paring some of the retreat. It was down about 6% to $51,210 as of 7:03 a.m. in London on Thursday. Other tokens such Ether and Dogecoin also slid. The rush to sell briefly caused outages at some cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin is still up more than fivefold in the past year.Musk’s move comes after Tesla disclosed in February that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to accept it as a payment. That announcement added legitimacy to the cryptocurrency as an increasingly acceptable form of payment and an investment, especially coming from a large member of the S&P 500 with a high-profile CEO who commands a big following among retail investors and the general public.Tesla’s website, which had a support page dedicated to Bitcoin, noted that the token was the only cryptocurrency that Tesla accepts in the continental U.S. Musk has also tweeted frequently about Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013 -- and he quipped about being the “Dogefather” before and during his stint hosting the “Saturday Night Live” show on May 8. He tweeted on Tuesday, “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?”Tesla’s addition of Bitcoin to its balance sheet was the most visible catalyst during this year’s rally in the digital currency. Bitcoin jumped 16% that day, the biggest one-day gain since the Covid-19 induced financial markets volatility in March 2020.Optimism grew after Mastercard Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and other firms moved to make it easier for customers to use or invest in cryptocurrencies, fueling the mainstream resurgence that took Bitcoin from about $29,000 at the end of last year to as high as almost $65,000 in April.Bitcoin mining is consuming 66 times more electricity than it did back in late 2015, and the carbon emissions associated with it will likely face increasing scrutiny, according to a recent Citigroup Inc. report.Musk is no stranger to considering the issue of crypto’s environmental impact.Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostCathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC published a report last month saying cryptocurrency mining can drive investment in solar power and make more renewable energy available to the grid. Twitter Inc.’s Jack Dorsey retweeted a post on the white paper with the comment that Bitcoin “incentivizes renewable energy.” Musk replied to Dorsey’s tweet, saying simply, “True.”‘Confusing’Musk’s tweet on Wednesday took many in the cryptocurrency community by surprise, including Nic Carter, founding partner at Castle Island Ventures, and a leading voice among defenders of Bitcoin’s energy use.“Surely he would have done his diligence prior to accepting Bitcoin?” Carter said. “Very odd and confusing to see this quick reversal.”It’s unclear what prompted the decision and Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s chief financial officer, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry for comment. Kirkhorn in March added the tongue-in-cheek title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing.Tesla’s first-quarter earnings were bolstered by the sale of 10% of its Bitcoin holdings. Musk said last month the disposal was intended to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, and added that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Kirkhorn said on the firm’s earnings call in late April that Tesla believed in Bitcoin’s long-term value and planned to accumulate the tokens from transactions with customers.(Updates markets in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the company name in the 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- When it comes to investing their own money to tackle climate-change or promote better corporate governance, European Central Bank officials are decidedly average.Members of the ECB’s Governing Council and Supervisory Board keep nearly half of their private investments in assets that rank “average” or “laggard” on a sustainability scale devised by MSCI Inc., according to an analysis by Bloomberg News of publicly available declarations of interest.A quarter of the fund or equity securities owned by the policy makers are considered “leaders” in environmental, social and governance criteria, or ESG. More than a quarter were unrated.The results highlight the challenge of shifting the financial industry toward greater action on climate change and other goals such as corporate gender balance or labor rights, even by committed professionals. The process of divesting from companies that harm the environment or assessing compliance with social targets is messy and takes time -- as evidenced by Bill Gates’ long exit from fossil fuels.ECB President Christine Lagarde has voiced support for the European Union’s efforts to transition to a more climate-friendly economy and has promoted gender parity in the workplace since taking over leadership of the institution in 2019.“The shift to net-zero emissions, together with an adequate digital backbone, will require major investments across Europe in technology, infrastructure and networks,” Lagarde said on May 6, while calling for more regulatory action to support sustainable finance.An ECB spokesman declined to comment on the officials’ portfolios.Ratings that assess resilience to environmental, social or governance risks can offer indications on sustainability for investors, but they are also relatively new and suffer from a lack of comparable data. Lagarde and other officials have said that the difficulty of measuring climate and other risks impedes the use of such ratings to measure change in the industry.Own PortfolioWhile the ECB is still debating to what extent it can justifiably integrate climate goals into its monetary policy, officials have pledged to increase exposure to green investments in the “own funds” portfolio it uses to generate income for operating expenses.When it comes to officials’ private investments, the disclosures reveal few securities that directly tackle the range of concerns embodied in ESG ratings. MSCI’s metrics measure the resilience of companies and funds to long-term, industry-specific ESG risks, with ratings ranging from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).For instance, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel holds 11 assets that fall into MSCI’s ESG “leader” category -- including shares in Microsoft Corp. and SAP SE -- and 27 that are rated average.Schnabel has one of the most extensive portfolios of all the Governing Council members, and has talked about the need to diversify investments. In a podcast released on May 12, she also said her thinking about how central banks should deal with with the environmental threat has changed.“Once one appreciates how important the financial sector is for this green transition, one has to admit that we as central bankers have to think about our role in the fight against climate change,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin in car purchases.
(Bloomberg) -- With no end in sight to tech’s pummeling, the cash Cathie Wood is managing in her ETF lineup just dropped below $40 billion -- but her loyal fan base is largely hanging on for the ride.The founder of Ark Investment Management LLC now controls $39.7 billion in her U.S. exchange-traded funds, down from more than $60 billion at a peak in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm is now the 11th largest issuer in the U.S., compared with seventh place earlier this year.A huge portion of the loss is due to the value of her holdings dropping sharply, as speculative tech names with soaring valuations and massive runs come back down to earth. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has fallen about 35% from its high. Still, the mass exodus some had anticipated during a period of underperformance hasn’t yet materialized, with traders pulling just $76 million from the fund in April and $301 million so far in May, compared to the $7.1 billion added in the first three months of the year.“It appears that investors still believe in Cathie Wood’s philosophy and think possibly the pullback is short term,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.In fact, the firm’s ETFs have still taken in a net $15.3 billion so far in 2021. The eight-product lineup -- six actively managed funds and two tracking indexes -- has roughly only lost a net $800 million since the end of February.It’s not just retail traders sticking to their bets on Ark, according to a report from Vanda Research. About $1.1 billion of the $28 billion added to the family of funds since November can be attributed to retail, their models show.“In periods when Ark ETFs have seen large redemptions, retail investors have actually bought the dip, further highlighting the institutional-retail divide,” wrote analysts Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni.Throughout the downturn, Wood has said repeatedly that her strategies haven’t changed and that she invests with a five-year time horizon. She even added to her stakes in Twitter Inc., Roku Inc., Skillz Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. last week.Some are now questioning just how long the funds’ drop will last, especially as dip buyers step in. ARKK rose 1.5% in early trading in New York.“It has become oversold on a technical basis,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “The weak hands have already sold, so we’re now in the ‘wait and see’ mode. If Ark funds can bounce strongly, the all clear flag will be raised.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Cars said it’s considering an initial public offering months after calling off earlier plans to merge with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., the Chinese manufacturer owned by its parent.The board of the Swedish carmaker has decided to evaluate a possible listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange later this year, according to a statement. Bloomberg News reported in March that owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. was considering an IPO that could value the business at around $20 billion.Volvo’s more than a decade under Chinese control has been a success story. While pandemic disruptions snapped a six-year streak of record sales, demand came roaring back and fueled record deliveries and profit in the second half. Geely has been a supportive owner, helping fund construction of the company’s first-ever U.S. car plant and the investment it will take to go fully electric by the end of the decade.“We have supported the transformation and growth of Volvo Cars for the last 10 years, enabling the company to become a true premium brand with improved profitability,” Eric Li, Geely Holding’s chairman, said in the statement. “Volvo Cars is especially well positioned to deliver continued growth and harness the full potential of electrification and the delivery of safe autonomous drive functions.” Geely Holding would remain a major shareholder of Volvo, which also announced that it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson to the end of next year. He’s led Volvo since 2012, two years after Geely acquired the company from Ford Motor Co. for just $1.8 billion.For all its success boosting Volvo’s value, Geely has struggled to cash in on its investment. It pursued an IPO in 2018 but shelved the idea after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.(Updates with context in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Block.one, a blockchain software company whose long-time backers include billionaires Peter Thiel, Alan Howard and Louis Bacon, is launching a crypto exchange that seeks to combine attributes of traditional bourses with the benefits of decentralized finance.Bullish, as the exchange will be known, is being capitalized by Block.one with about $10 billion in digital assets and cash. That seeding for Bullish Global includes 164,000 Bitcoins valued at around $9.7 billion, $100 million in cash and 20 million EOS tokens, which power Block.one transactions. A funding round raised another $300 million, Block.one said in a statement Tuesday.The exchange is seeking to leverage existing blockchain technology with the decentralized architecture of DeFi that has grown in popularity for maximizing yield-generating strategies. The announcement follows Coinbase Global Inc.’s debut last month on the Nasdaq, which initially valued the largest U.S. crypto exchange at more than $100 billion.The price of EOS surged almost 50% in the wake of the announcement to around $12.72, according to CoinMarketCap.com data.Developer InterestIt also appears to be a significant step to revitalize Block.one’s EOSIO technology, which has faced headwinds since it ran the world’s biggest ICO that netted $4 billion in 2018. While some of the money has been used to build out the EOSblockchain -- much of it was simply invested in assets such as government bonds.Additionally, EOS has recently seen declining developer interest -- a yardstick for a project’s promise and health -- according to a report from Electric Capital, a venture firm that invests in crypto startups.Other prominent investors participating in the funding round include Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, German entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer, Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, and Nomura Holdings.Bullish will offer institutional and retail investors market making, lending and portfolio management services without use of intermediaries like banks.“The exchange is deemed to offer institutions and individuals better and safer access to the latest cryptocurrency investment strategies,” Block.one Chief Executive Officer Brendan Blumer said.(Updates to include EOS price move in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
A global business tax hike masterminded by Joe Biden and Brussels could wipe out almost €6bn (£5.2bn) of state revenues in Ireland in a major blow to the country's economy, the International Monetary Fund has warned. In an "extreme scenario", Ireland's 10 largest corporation tax contributors could leave the country in response to White House plans for a 21pc minimum rate on the international earnings of US companies, the fund (IMF) said. The change could cut Ireland's €11.8bn of corporate tax revenues in half. The plan to tackle tax havens has been backed by the European Union, which has said that minimum taxation levels should be decided by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is likely to hit Ireland particularly hard because the country's low rates have made it a popular destination for major firms such as Google, Apple and Amazon. The proposals threaten to drive a wedge between Ireland and large EU countries such as France and Germany - as well as cooling its attitude towards US President Biden, who has often trumpeted his Irish heritage. Ireland's headline corporate tax rate is 12.5pc, considerably below the proposed minimum, and foreign companies are often able to pay an effective tax rate of between 2.2pc and 4.5pc on global profits shifted to Ireland. The IMF said the Irish government needs to raise taxes to fund education, housing and childcare. Sustained growth in the Irish economy will require more investment in social and physical infrastructure, it said. There are fears that the introduction of a minimum global corporate tax rate could spark an exodus of international businesses from Dublin, causing a dramatic drop in income for the Irish government, although the IMF said it was sketching out a worst case scenario rather than what is thought most likely to happen.
Amazon is going on another hiring spree, adding another 75,000 jobs.
The Dow Jones fell in today's market while the Nasdaq led on the downside. The tech-heavy index continued deeper below its key 50-day moving average.
A third of millennials have a health condition that reduces quality of life, study shows.
A tech stock rout has swept through Wall Street this week. Here's why.
McDonald’s (MCD) will raise hourly wages "by an average of 10 percent" for more than 36,5000 employees at more than 660 U.S. restaurants.
(Bloomberg) -- First they struck California, then Texas. Now blackouts are threatening the entire U.S. West as nearly a dozen states head into summer with too little electricity.From New Mexico to Washington, power grids are being strained by forces years in the making — some of them fueled by climate change, others by the fight against it. If a heat wave strikes the whole region at once, the rolling outages that darkened Southern California and Silicon Valley last August will have been previews, not flukes.“It’s really the same case in different parts of the West,” said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s grid. “It’s revealed competition for scarce resources that we haven’t seen for some time.”The specter of blackouts highlights a paradox of the clean-energy transition: Extreme weather fueled by climate change is exposing cracks in society’s move away from fossil fuels, even as that shift is supposed to rein in the worst of global warming. States shuttering coal and gas-fired power plants simply aren’t replacing them fast enough to keep pace with the vagaries of an unstable climate, and the region’s existing power infrastructure is woefully vulnerable to wildfires (which threaten transmission lines), drought (which saps once-abundant hydropower resources) and heat waves (which play havoc with demand).On Wednesday, California's grid managers warned that while they're better positioned than last summer, the risk of power shortages during extreme heat remains a clear possibility. For many, California’s power crisis in 2020 was the first indication of how serious the regional power shortfall had become. While the blackouts highlighted the state’s reliance on solar power — a resource that ebbs in the evening just as demand picks up — an equally significant problem was California’s dependence on imported electricity. Utilities routinely source power supplies from out of state, drawing electricity across high-voltage transmission lines to wherever it’s needed. But last summer, neighboring states coping with the same heat wave as California were straining to keep their own lights on, and imports were hard to come by.This year, that dynamic is playing out on a larger scale. Across the West, states have grown dependent on importing power from one another. That works fine in temperate weather, when electricity demand is relatively low. But it's a problem when a widespread heatwave blankets the entire region. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which oversees electricity grids throughout the western U.S. and Canada, estimates that without imports, Nevada, Utah and Colorado could be short of power during hundreds of hours this year, or the equivalent of 34 days. Arizona and New Mexico could be short for enough hours to total 17 days, according to a report by the organization that looked at worst-case scenarios to help states develop plans to head off potential outages.“It’s no longer necessarily a California problem or a Phoenix problem,” said Jordan White, vice president of strategic engagement for the group, known as WECC. “Everyone is chasing the same number of megawatts.” While blackouts aren’t a guarantee in any region, traders are already betting on supply shortages and sending power prices soaring throughout the West. At the heavily traded Palo Verde hub in Arizona, prices have nearly quadrupled since last summer’s outages, while the Pacific Northwest’s Mid-Columbia hub has tripled.“We are already seeing record-breaking prices across the West, some of which can be attributed to a fear factor being priced in,” said JP McMahon, a market associate for Wood Mackenzie. “Last year was a bit of a wake-up call.”The reasons behind the shortfall are two-fold: Climate change is making it harder to forecast demand for electricity while the shift to clean energy is straining power supplies.Where utilities and grid managers were once able to rely on predictable consumption patterns season to season — more air conditioner use in August, less in October — they’re now reckoning with record-hot summers and historic winter storms that cause great, unexpected surges in demand.“It’s becoming challenging to take out the crystal ball to know with any level of certainty how hot it it’s going to be,” White said.At the same time, older coal and gas plants capable of providing power 24 hours a day are being pushed out by climate change regulations and their own dwindling profitability. In the West, power generation from such plants slipped 6% from 2010 through 2018, according to WECC. While wind and solar capacity have more than tripled in the region, the output from those resources varies by the hour, making them harder to rely on during an unexpected demand crunch. Massive batteries can help make up the difference, but their installation is just beginning.It’s a global phenomenon. Sweden this summer is bracing for power outages and curbing electricity exports after nuclear retirements have left the country with too little spare capacity to balance big swings in demand. In China last winter, even a surplus of coal plants couldn’t keep the lights on during a severe cold blast.At this point, no subregion in WECC’s coverage area generates enough electricity to meet its own needs during periods of high demand; they all rely on imports to avoid outages.In the aftermath of the California crisis, utilities have been signing up contracts for more emergency power supplies and are trying to make sure they aren’t relying on the same suppliers as everyone else. Some entities, including the Imperial Irrigation District of Southern California are working to curb their reliance on imports. But it’s not clear that all utilities in the highest-risk areas plan to do much differently. The situation is, if not dire, getting close. Temperatures in the West are expected to be above average through the summer, with the worst heat slamming the Southwest. More than 84% of land in the 11 Western states is gripped by drought.Following last summer’s outages, California is among the best positioned going into summer. The state is plugging roughly 1,500 megawatts of batteries into the grid, has postponed the retirement of several aging gas plants and raised the price cap on power trades to incentivize imports if outside supplies are necessary and available. Even if imports are readily available for those that need them, there’s no guarantee that transmission lines will be able to carry those electrons where they need to go. Extreme weather can take out the high-voltage conduits that stitch the Western states together, and wildfires are notorious for knocking out transmission lines. Although it received little attention at the time, a major transmission line in the Pacific Northwest that suffered damage in a storm last spring limited power flows into California throughout the summer energy crisis.Energy consultant Mike Florio, who used to sit on the board of California’s grid operator, said other states can learn from the West’s dilemma. They should keep a variety of resources as they decarbonize, learning how to balance the daily rhythms of solar and wind, and not move too quickly to shutter old gas-burning plants that can provide power in a pinch.“We forget that we’re still learning a lot about how to run a system like this,” Florio said. “We probably want to keep our existing gas capacity, at least in reserve. It may be used less, but something that’s already built is cheap insurance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Stocks fell Tuesday, with the major indexes adding to Monday's losses as inflation concerns rose.
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea unveiled ambitious plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decade, joining China and the U.S. in a global race to dominate the key technology.Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. will lead more than 510 trillion won of investment in semiconductor research and production in the years to 2030 under a national blueprint devised by President Moon Jae-in’s administration. They’ll be among 153 companies fueling the decade-long push, intended to safeguard the nation’s most economically crucial industry. Moon got a briefing from chip executives on the initiative Thursday during a visit to the country’s most advanced chip factory, a Samsung plant south of Seoul.Samsung is boosting its spending by 30% to $151 billion through 2030 while Hynix is committing $97 billion to expansion at existing facilities in addition to its $106 billion plan for four new plants in Yongin, co-Chief Executive Officer Park Jung-ho said during the event.“Major global competitors are pressing ahead with massive investment to be the first to take the future market,” Moon said in a speech. “Our companies have been taking risks and innovating as well and have completed preparations for tumultuous times.”The effort comes at a time when the U.S., China and the European Union seek to shore up their semiconductor capabilities after a global chip shortage exposed a reliance on just a handful of Asian manufacturers and hobbled efforts to repair pandemic-scarred economies. The shortages are now spreading from autos to smartphones and displays, elevating semiconductors onto the agendas of governments from Washington to Brussels and Beijing.At stake is a technology fundamental to groundbreaking advances from artificial intelligence to autonomous vehicles and connected homes. South Korea, a security ally of the U.S. and a major exporter to China, has been walking a tightrope between the two while bolstering its own production prowess. Semiconductors account for the largest share of South Korea’s exports and chip exports are expected to double to $200 billion by 2030, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.Read more: Biden Finds a Key Ally Wary of His Bid to Outpace China on ChipsLikening semiconductors to rice -- a global dietary staple -- the ministry called them “strategic weapons” in a race for superior technology intensifying among not just firms but also nations.The government seeks to build a “K-semiconductor belt” that stretches dozens of kilometers south of Seoul and brings together chip designers, manufacturers and suppliers, according to the ministry.Samsung and Hynix make the majority of the world’s memory chips, basic semiconductors that handle storage for all devices. But one area South Korea has been lagging in is the ability to produce advanced logic chips that handle complex calculations for tasks like AI and data processing, a specialty dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes Apple Inc.’s iPhone processors. Samsung aims to compete more aggressively in this area, securing some of Nvidia Corp.’s graphics card business and pursuing a bigger share of Qualcomm Inc.’s mobile chips. Hynix too has announced ambitions to get into logic chips.Read more: Data Centers Doubling Is Next Driver of Chip Demand, Hynix SaysThe Korean government will incentivize its domestic industry with tax breaks, lower interest rates, eased regulations and reinforced infrastructure, hoping to see its chipmakers make up the distance from the global leaders, the ministry said. The government will also secure adequate water supply for the next 10 years in the targeted region and reinforce power supplies, both essential to advanced chipmaking factories.Korea’s blueprint echoes efforts underway around the world. President Joe Biden wants to dedicate $50 billion to U.S. semiconductor research and production, part of an overall ambition to safeguard America’s supply chains. And China has earmarked hundreds of billions of dollars toward developing its own chipmaking industry, wary of a reliance on Western-designed imports.South Korea also aims to attract additional foreign investment in advanced technology. Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holdings NV signaled it intends to spend 240 billion won to build a training center in Hwaseong while California-based Lam Research Corp. plans to double its capacity in the country, the ministry said.”South Korea is essentially beckoning global suppliers to come and work with its homegrown chipmakers so it can build an ecosystem on its soil rather than see them relocate to the U.S. and elsewhere,” said Kim Yang-paeng, semiconductor analyst at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade. “Broadening its investment to foundries and logic chips also guarantees that it has something to fall back on should anything go wrong with the memory chip industry that it’s dominant in.”In terms of direct contributions, the country wants to help train 36,000 chip experts between 2022 and 2031, contribute 1.5 trillion won toward chip research and development and will start discussing legislation tailored to assist the semiconductor industry.(Updates with quotes from president and analyst from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.