Bungalow CEO on the return of communal living demand
Bungalow CEO Andrew Collins joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the return of the rental market and what cities his company is headed to next.
Stocks can flirt with a price bottom for a lot of reasons. Usually, however, investors will assume that there is something fundamentally unsound about the stock, or the company. Perhaps its business model is flawed, perhaps its product has grown unpopular – these, and many more factors can drive the share price down. But sometimes, perhaps just as often, a stock price will fall when there is no underlying unsoundness.
Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) has had an eventful public debut -- its shares have fallen by 20% just days after it completed its initial public offering. The stock plunged after Chinese regulators ordered DiDi's app removed from app stores and told the company to cease new user registrations while they conduct a review of its data-collection practices. The Chinese government is also reportedly considering new rules that would allow it to block Chinese companies from listing overseas and increase its regulatory oversight of their business activities.
A steep market decline would be the perfect opportunity to put your money to work in these highly successful companies.
Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 stocks.
Many retirees paying almost no tax early in retirement then get hit with stiff tax bills in their 70s after they start collecting Social Security and begin required distributions. Retirees instead should be focused on reducing their lifetime taxes, and that often means paying more tax in early retirement
Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.
Paypal (PYPL)co-founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion Roth individual retirement account balance has some members of Congress second-guessing the tax policies of these investment vehicles. Massachusetts Democratic Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has requested a proposal to “stop IRAs from being exploited,” he told ProPublica, which first reported about Thiel’s Roth IRA. ProPublica’s report used tax documents to reveal the tech giant’s account grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in part to investments in private securities.
The market rally is at highs, with Roku and AMD near buys. Tesla FSD Beta got an update. A historic Virgin Galactic space flight looms.
At the same time, Russian hackers allegedly tried to infiltrate the Republican National Committee. Ransomware attacks rose 150% in 2020, according to the cybersecurity company Group-IB, and the recent cyber attacks indicate the situation could worsen this year. President Joe Biden already signed an executive order in May in an effort to strengthen America's cybersecurity defenses, but it could require billions of dollars in fresh spending to block these devastating attacks.
Square and PayPal are among a batch of payment-related stocks near buy points that are worth a look.
Signs of panic buying emerged Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange amid a powerful stock-market rally in the final minutes of trade, a day after one of the worst selloffs for equities since mid June. Market internals suggest that investors are buying mightily headed into the weekend. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.413, with many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying.
Sometimes things really are different. Crypto certainly is. As for the retail investor revolution, I’m less certain, but if you consider that the driving force behind it is really technology, then that would seem to be different, and to a degree permanent.
Not every sound stock choice makes waves and headlines in the markets. That should be obvious – one reason the market's giants draw so many investors is a combination of social pressure, 'fear of missing out,' reinforced by the news dominance those very giants generate. But history's most successful investors kept their portfolios diversified, and that includes investments in lesser-known stocks.
More specifically, the lowest price target among Wall Street analysts for each of the following companies implies a minimum decline of 90% over the next 12 months. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the most polarizing stocks, at least from a price target perspective, is a meme stock. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), which is a favorite among retail investors on Reddit, currently has a $1 12-month price target from Eric Handler at MKM Partners.
Elizabeth Warren has sharp words for Wells Fargo. The bank is discontinuing personal lines of credit and will shut down existing ones in the coming weeks, CNBC reported, citing customer letters it has reviewed. In a “frequently asked questions” section of a letter sent by the back, Wells Fargo warned that the discontinuation of such bank accounts may impact customers’ credit scores.
The Israel Investment Fund Group (IIFG) has announced they have invested a whopping $2.3 billion in bitcoin (BTC).
While the stocks that pay dividends generally do so on a quarterly basis, there is a select group of companies that pay them out monthly. Here are two REITs that income investors might appreciate knowing about, that pay monthly dividends, and that have above-market yields. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a Dividend Aristocrat that calls itself The Monthly Dividend Company.