Burberry issues profit warning on weak holiday sales

British luxury fashion brand Burberry (BURBY) issues its second profit warning to investors in just three months, citing weak holiday sales. Burberry shares have fallen by 7% in Friday's morning session.

Yahoo Finance Retail Reporter Brooke DiPalma details Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd's statements pointing to slowing demand for luxury goods. She also highlights what to expect from the National Retail Federation 2024: Retail's Big Week expo in New York City next week.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.