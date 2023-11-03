Burger King 'clearly a focus' for Restaurant Brands: Analyst

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) moved lower in early trading on Friday after posting its third quarter results. Earlier this year, Burger King, one of the company's brands, leaned in on the fan-favorite Whopper and renovations of its locations, in an attempt to catch up to rival fast-food chains. Though sales did improve in the third quarter, it still fell short of analyst estimates. Popeyes was the only Restaurant Brands International chain that beat third-quarter sales estimates.

Guggenheim Securities Senior Analyst Gregory Francfort joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of restaurants and innovation within fast-food. When it comes to Restaurant Brands, Francfort says the company is trying to get Burger King "in a better place." "It has been the weak spot in Restaurant Brands' earnings and P&L. It's clearly a focus for the company going forward."

When it comes to the chicken wars, Francfort states: "You're seeing Chick-Fil-A and Raising Canes, they are putting up the strongest AUVs in the restaurant industry, in the fast food space, but in terms of what's public, we saw results from Wing Stop over the past week where they're putting up 15% same store sales... I think in terms of innovation, I think it's a lot of companies continuing to deliver a really good value to the customer, and you're seeing good value in chicken, and these companies are leaning in there. "

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.