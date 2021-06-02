U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Our business has shifted with people wanting to gather inside the home: CEO

Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond CEO is joined by Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest revamp plan with their New Owned Brands.

Recommended Stories

  • Aramco Said to Plan Bond Sale to Help Fund $75 Billion Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is preparing to return to global capital markets with a bond that would help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment, according to people with knowledge of the plan.The world’s biggest energy company has picked around 15 banks to manage a sale of Islamic debt, or sukuk, that could happen this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The state-controlled firm may seek to raise around $5 billion, one of the people said.Aramco is considering a sale of both

  • Goldman Sachs Analyst Says Crypto Is an Alternative to Copper, Not Gold

    The analyst noted both bitcoin and copper behave as “risk-on” inflation hedges, while gold is viewed as a haven.

  • Analysis: Global corporate tax crackdown gets ethical investor boost

    After years of negotiations over complex arrangements deployed by big companies, G7 finance ministers meeting in Britain on Friday are expected to declare their support for a global accord to address billions of dollars in lost tax revenue. This push is backed by some large investors, often state-run, who are scrutinising tax bills as well as profits.

  • Standard Chartered, OSL Parent in Pact to Create Digital Assets Platform

    Initially targeting the European market, the U.K.-based company will seek to connect institutional traders to counterparties across markets.

  • China Considers New Holding Company for Huarong, Bad-Debt Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s finance ministry is considering a proposal to transfer its shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co. and three other bad-debt managers to a new holding company modeled after the one that owns the government’s stakes in state-run banks, according to a person familiar with the matter.Policy makers are re-examining the proposal, which was first tabled three years ago, as part of discussions on how to deal with the financial risks posed by Huarong, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.Some officials view the creation of a holding company as a step toward separating the government’s roles as a regulator and shareholder, streamlining oversight and instilling a more professional management culture at Huarong and its peers, the person said.Authorities are also discussing whether to bring in more external investors, effectively reducing the finance ministry’s controlling stakes, the person said. Regulators are still awaiting guidance from senior Chinese leaders on the proposals and on how to resolve Huarong’s debt challenges, the person added.It’s unclear what impact, if any, the proposed changes would have on Beijing’s willingness to extend financial support to Huarong and its peers during times of stress. Even though the government owns stakes in major Chinese banks indirectly through a company called Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the firms are still considered by creditors and other counterparties to enjoy strong official backing.Fears that Huarong might default have rattled bondholders since the end of March, when the company missed a deadline to report annual results. Any move to inflict losses on Huarong’s creditors would mark a significant -- and potentially risky -- step in President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce moral hazard in the world’s second-largest credit market. With nearly 1.6 trillion yuan ($251 billion) of liabilities and a vast web of connections with other financial institutions, Huarong is among China’s most systemically important companies outside the nation’s state-owned banks.While Huarong has continued to repay maturing debt on time, the company’s longer-dated obligations are trading at stressed levels. Its 4.5% perpetual bond is priced at about 60 cents on the dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the onshore market, the company’s 3.7% bond due 2022 traded at a record low 69.9 yuan on Monday.Huarong and China’s finance ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company has previously said that its liquidity position is “fine” and that it has seen no change in government support.Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, people familiar with the matter said last month. Huarong has also drafted a proposal that would see it offload unprofitable and non-core businesses while avoiding the need for a debt restructuring, though that plan would require approval from senior policy makers, people familiar said in April.Chinese authorities have so far been silent about Huarong’s fate in public as they work out how to manage its debt issues.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and parent of Central Huijin, has objected to one proposal that would have seen it assume the finance ministry’s state in Huarong. CIC has argued it doesn’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, people familiar with the matter said last month. The ministry itself, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.Some officials see the Huarong saga as an opportunity to revamp how China oversees all of its bad-debt managers.The government created Huarong, China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. during a banking crisis in the late 1990s, using the firms to carve out 1.4 trillion yuan of non-performing loans from the nation’s biggest state-run lenders.After completing their 10-year mandate as bad-debt managers, the companies expanded into everything from investment banking to trusts and real estate, borrowing billions from banks and bond investors in the process. Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed in January for crimes including bribery.Together, the bad-debt managers have nearly $50 billion in outstanding dollar bonds and need to refinance or repay $4.9 billion of maturing notes through year-end, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While Huarong has so far borne the brunt of selling by bond investors, the company’s peers have also come under pressure. The yield spread on China Cinda’s 3% note due 2031 increased 15 basis points to 238 basis points as of 3:36 p.m. in Hong Kong, widening for a fifth straight day, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The spread on China Orient’s 2.75% bond due 2030 increased 10 basis points to 226, set for the widest level since the note was issued in November.(Updates with Tuesday trading.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC Skyrockets as Much as 93% After Leaning In on Retail Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is really leaning into this whole meme-stock phenomenon.On Wednesday, the movie-theater chain announced that it would reward small-time investors, who have been instrumental in AMC’s wild, logic-defying 1,400% share rally this year, with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn. It comes a day after AMC took advantage of those meteoric gains to raise $230 million directly from one of its main creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and sho

  • Jim Cramer said his 'Mad COVID-19 Index’ would beat the market — did it?

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.

  • Biden Targets a Tax Break That Helped Trump Build His Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is pushing to close a tax break that helped his predecessor amass a fortune.The Democrat has proposed narrowing a tax code provision that allows real estate investors to avoid capital gains taxes when they sell property, as long as they use the gains to buy more. Former President Donald Trump’s most valuable investment, which traces back to his $95 million purchase of a west-side Manhattan development site, has benefited from the rule.In 2005, when Trump’s part

  • What dilution? AMC can’t stop raising capital by selling more of its meme stock, and the market can’t stop buying.

    The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday’s open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

  • AMC’s new free popcorn for retail investors plan is just latest move by increasingly flirty meme stock execs

    Meme stock players have been positively Muskian in their careful pursuit of retail traders attention in 2021, but AMC CEO Adam Aron's new "AMC Investor Connect" plan might forge a new middle ground.

  • Coinbase’s stock rises as crypto platform says U.S. customers can use debit card in Apple, Google wallets

    Shares of Coinbase climb Tuesday as the broader digital-asset complex attempts to rally following a listless weekend for crypto.

  • Dogecoin Is Soaring as Coinbase Climbs Aboard the Crypto-Meme Train

    Coinbase plans to allow its "pro" customers to trade Dogecoin starting Thursday, a big step to legitimizing the once-jokey cryptocurrency.

  • Bank of America must provide more proof of fraud before freezing EDD accounts, court orders

    U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria issued a preliminary injunction that was sought in a lawsuit by 15 jobless Californians who are among thousands who had their benefit debit cards frozen.

  • China Evergrande unit slides by record in US$1.9 billion sell-off as seller offloads stock after lock-up period expires

    Evergrande Property Services Group slumped in Hong Kong by the most since its December listing after an unidentified seller offloaded several blocks of shares as soon as a six-month lock-up period on key investors expired on Wednesday. The stock sank 13 per cent to HK$9.78 at the close of trading on Wednesday, erasing the equivalent of US$1.9 billion from its market value. That was the biggest one-day sell-off since the unit of China's biggest developer by sales started trading on December 2. Do

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about defending your portfolio. It’s a common impulse for most investors, when the economy starts to turn sour. We’re in a growth phase now, with economic activity rebounding strongly from the corona-crisis shutdowns, and with reopening getting into full stride, economists are predicting up to 8% GDP expansion this year. But there are clouds on the horizon. Inflation is rising, and the April jobs report was, simply put, a disaster. The Biden Administration is pushing multi-trillion dollar spending plans that are likely to boost inflation, while the expanded unemployment benefits are giving the unemployment rate an artificial boost. But with all that, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it does not intend to raise interest rates. Writing from investment banking firm Canaccord, analyst Tony Dwyer acknowledges the unsettled market conditions. “Although the major market indices remain near record levels, there has been incredible volatility underneath due to confusion around the path of inflation and the Federal Reserve insistence it is transitory. We fully expect the rotational volatility to continue over the coming weeks, with investors debating the outlook for inflation ahead of the newest economic data in early June as the Fed goes into their quiet period ahead of the June 15-16 FOMC meeting,” Dwyer noted. All of this adds up to a market environment that lends itself to defensive stock plays, as a hedge against uncertainty. And that, of course, brings us to dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive plays, giving investors a dual path toward returns, from both the share appreciation and the dividend payments. Wall Street’s analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, at least 7% to be exact. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind two such stocks to find out what else makes them compelling buys. Black Stone Minerals (BSM) We’ll start with a hydrocarbon exploration and development company, Black Stone Minerals. This company holds rights to more than 20 million acres, spread across 60 productive basins in 40 states. The lion’s share of the operations are spread from Texas through Alabama, but Black Stone also has rights and hydrocarbon production in Montana and North Dakota, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the Rocky Mountain states. Black Stone reported its financial results for 1Q21 in early May. The results showed that the company has still not fully bounced back from the COVID pandemic – revenues and earnings are both still down year-over-year. On a positive note, revenues have shown three consecutive quarters of sequential increases. The top line came in at $87.1 million, and net income was reported at $16 million. The company reaffirmed its borrowing capability through its revolving credit facility during the quarter, at $400 million. During the quarter, Black Stone entered into several new development agreements, on properties in Texas, and acquired mineral and royalty rights, for $20.7 million in cash and stock, in the northern part of the Midland Basin. Also during the quarter, Black Stone declared a dividend of 17.5 cents per common share. At the current rate, the common stock dividend yields 7.07%, and has an annualized payment of 70 cents per common share. Raymond James analyst John Freeman is impressed with Black Stone’s Q1 development deals, and writes of the company: “BSM had an incredibly strong 1Q where it… announced another series of development deals in the Austin Chalk & Shelby Trough as well as its first acquisition since the pandemic. We have already seen phenomenal results in the very early development of the Austin Chalk and expect more meaningful well catalysts in the near term, this time from the Shelby Trough…” The analyst summed up, "Due to the strong progress, we are raising our production estimate for 2021 to the top of BSM's guide (up 3%), and are now modeling a return to growth in 2022 (up ~4% vs prior model down ~1%). Alongside a soon to be growing production profile, BSM offers an attractive.. distribution yield and a rock-solid balance sheet." Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates the stock as a Strong Buy, and sets a $15 price target suggesting an upside of ~50% for the year ahead. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Overall, Black Stone has attracted attention from 5 Wall Street analysts, whose reviews break down 2 to 3 Buys versus Holds, and give the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $9.90; they have $11.40 average price target, indicating room for 15% upside in the next 12 months. (See BSM stock analysis on TipRanks) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) If we’re looking at dividend stocks, we’ll naturally be drawn to real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies, straddling the line between real estate managers and financial services, are known for their high dividend yields and long-term dividend reliability. Both stem from a regulatory requirement that REITs pay back a certain percentage of earnings directly to shareholders. Dividends are convenient mode for compliance. Blackstone Mortgage focuses on collateral-based senior mortgage loans in the North American, European, and Australian markets. The company has a real estate portfolio exceeding $368 billion in global value, and a total of $649 billion in assets under management. The AUM total includes $196 billion in real estate assets. While BXMT’s revenues have been showing sequential declines recently, the Q1 top line still came in at $185.75 million, and EPS, at 54 cents per share, was up dramatically from the 39-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter. During Q1, Blackstone closed $1.7 billion in new real estate loans, exceeding its total 2020 loan originations. The company also reported $1.1 billion in available liquidity. The sound results supported the dividend payment, of 62 cents per common share. The dividend has been paid out at this rate since 2H15, and the company has kept up reliable payments for the last 8 years. At the current rate, the dividend annualizes to $2.48 per share and gives an impressively high yield of 7.74%. BTIG analyst Tim Hayes takes a bullish stance on Blackstone, noting: “The pipeline is robust, and management expects earnings to benefit from continued portfolio growth and higher fee income as originations/repayments normalize. ROEs on new originations are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic levels as lower funding costs offset pressure on asset yields. Credit performance remains strong and continues to trend in the right direction…. BXMT recognized 100% interest collection in 1Q21, with 98% of loans performaning [sic]…” The analyst concluded, "We view shares to be attractively valued, currently trading at a discount to historical multiples and offering a 7.7% dividend yield — a ~600-bp spread to the U.S.10-Year Treasury yield vs. the 2-year avg. pre-pandemic spread of ~475 bps." Based on the above, Hayes rates BXMT shares a Buy along with a $35 price target. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~16% potential total return profile. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here) Like BSM above, BXMT has 5 analyst reviews, which include 2 to Buy and 3 to Hold, for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. (See BXMT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Few, if any, financial advisers expected to recommend bitcoin and dogecoin to clients — here’s how many now suggest buying crypto

    A new report by the Financial Planning Association looks at the changing attitudes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin.