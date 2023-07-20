Buy Palantir, Sell AT&T and Verizon: Strategist talks stock trades

Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney joins Yahoo Finance Live to share his reasoning behind his latest stock trades: Buy Palantir (PLTR) and the Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), Sell telecom stocks AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Palantir shares are up by over 160% year-to-date in 2023 after seeing steady declines since early 2021. Recently, the tech company eventually found itself considered to be a meme stock by many retail traders. Mahoney says Palantir has "the runway to make some money", citing the stock's main "catalyst is government contracts." Pacer's Cash Cows 100 ETF components include energy stocks, potentially exposing it to geopolitical risks tied to the Russia-Ukraine War and oil demand pressures; Mahoney views the portfolio as being diversified enough that it secures growth opportunities for investors.

On the Sell-side of the trade, telecommunication companies AT&T and Verizon have declined at near identical patterns this year. Verizon has fallen by 31% year-to-date, while AT&T fell by over 20%. According to recent news reports, AT&T has been found to be using toxic lead in its cables. Mahoney characterizes these negative stock performances as being "stuck in quicksand" to analysts after extensive losses, with the narrative compounded by negative news coverage.