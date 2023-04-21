Buying an Electric Vehicle: Three things you need to know

Electric Vehicle (EV) usage in the U.S. is climbing. First quarter sales of EVs surged 45% from a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book. EVs now account for 7.2% of total auto sales, according to Cox Automotive.

The EV maker with the biggest brand recognition is Tesla (TSLA), but competitors Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have been catching up. GM's strong first quarter with sales of 20,670 vehicles put the auto maker into the No. 2 spot in the EV race. Ford only sold 10,866 vehicles. Neither caught up to Tesla, which delivered 161,000 vehicles.

If you’re interested in buying an EV for the first time, it may seem daunting. Learning the lingo and differentiating between your growing number of vehicle options may be tricky. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Dave Briggs break down the three biggest things you need to know about buying an EV.

