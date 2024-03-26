Advertisement
Buying a house without great credit? It's still possible

Brad Smith
·Host

US home prices are swinging higher year-over-year in 2024, according to the Case-Shiller House Price Index. A homebuyer's personal credit score is more valuable than ever with mortgage rates remaining elevated. What are the biggest detriments to credit scores?

Yahoo Finance Personal Finance Editor Molly Moorhead joins Brad Smith to explain the best methods for consumers to balance and even improve their credit scores, including paying off debt, in relation to applying for a mortgage.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

