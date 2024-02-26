BYD proposes doubling share buyback, unveils U9 supercar

Shares of BYD Auto (BYDDY, 1211.HK) are moving up as the Chinese EV maker announced a new proposal to double its share buybacks in an effort to safeguard shareholder interests. In addition, the company unveiled a luxury, all-electric supercar, the Yangwang U9, with a price tag of over $233,000.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest developments for BYD and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino