C3.ai, SoFi, Activision Blizzard: Monday's top trending tickers
Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses movers and stocks to watch, including C3.ai, SoFi, and Activision Blizzard after EU regulators approve Microsoft's deal.
If you’re going to be forever known for one thing, being the ‘man who broke the Bank of England’ is a description many would sign up for. That is how George Soros is regularly introduced, and the story involves how he bet against the British Pound in 1992 and pocketed $1 billion from the trade in a single day. Of course, Soros’ legendary reputation does not rest solely on that headline-grabbing act, and the billionaire investor has had a decades-long career of almost unmatched investing success.
Taylor Swift's father told Boaz Weinstein the singer invests in a particular type of mutual fund, the hedge fund manager tweeted after a concert.
How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even
Larry Cook, 76, wired $ 3.6 million to possible scammers abroad. The bank reported him to adult protective services, but continued wiring his money.
Schwab (SCHW) reports a decrease in core net new assets for April.
WASHINGTON (AP) — 3M has fired prominent company executive Michael Vale due to “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy,” the maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics announced on Monday. Vale was promoted to group president and chief business and country officer just last month. Vale worked at 3M for more than 30 years, according to an April 25 press release announcing his promotion, which said he would report to Chairman and CEO Mike Roman.
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, added new positions in several regional banks during a tumultuous first quarter for the sector, according to securities filings released on Monday. Burry's Scion Asset Management’s positions included 150,000 shares in First Republic Bank, 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, 850,000 shares in New York Community Bancorp, and 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp , filings showed. First Republic collapsed May 1, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
If you're going to the bank for a loan, you might think it would be easier as a millionaire. However, when it comes to high-net-worth lending, more money can mean more problems if the individual doesn't have conventional income or
3M said it fired company president Michael Vale, citing “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy” by the longtime executive. The manufacturer said Monday that Mr. Vale, who has worked at the company for more than 30 years and most recently served as group president and chief business and country officer, was terminated for cause, effective Friday. 3M said it took action upon verifying the violation of company policy.
Paypal (PYPL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
I am 81 years old. I have a home mortgage balance of $118,300. I also have a $110,000 rollover individual retirement account (IRA) invested with a bank. Should I withdraw the money from my investment and put the money to
Elon Musk and Warren Buffett are talented in their own right. One is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Tesla Inc., revolutionized the electric car industry and is sending rockets into space. The other is an investing legend who has helped Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders generate extraordinary returns for decades. At Berkshire’s latest annual shareholders meeting, Buffett spoke highly of the Tesla CEO. “Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy,” Buffett said. “He dreams about things, and his dr
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said that bitcoin (BTC) has become less attractive thanks to what's become an unfriendly regulatory picture in the U.S. and what he expects will be lower inflation going forward. "Bitcoin has a real problem because in the United States, you have the entire regulatory apparatus against it," Jones said on CNBC's Squawk Box. Jones – who previously lauded bitcoin's appeal as an inflationary hedge – added that he believes inflation will continue to come down, adding to the less-bullish scenario for the crypto.
If Congress doesn't opt to raise or extend the nation's debt limit, the United States may run out of the money needed to pay its bills. With this deadline approaching as early as June 1, SmartAsset asked financial advisors what they think
PacWest and other regional banks are starting the week with gains after selling off last week. Regional bank stocks have been volatile since the [banking turmoil that erupted in March](https://www.wsj.
Michael Vale's termination went into effect May 12, according to a statement released from the company.
Is it worth paying a financial advisor to manage retirement funds if you are confident in your own financial investment strategies? I feel like I have a solid understanding of long-term investment strategies. And as such, I feel the roughly
Inovio (INO) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.
Investors need to pay close attention to Western Alliance Ban (WAL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.