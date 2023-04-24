U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.04
    +3.52 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,875.40
    +66.44 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,037.20
    -35.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.42
    -2.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    +0.91 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.40
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    +0.0056 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.0550 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2486
    +0.0043 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3000
    +0.2040 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,364.53
    -68.95 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.96
    -9.30 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.20
    -1.93 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,593.52
    +29.15 (+0.10%)
     

C3.ai stock drops on downgrade from Wolfe Research analysts

Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses a decline in C3.ai stock.