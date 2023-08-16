Caden app lets users make money by selling their data

Caden has raised $15 million in Series A funding for its platform that lets users learn about their data, and, if they want, sell it. Caden CEO John Roa stresses that the company understands "trust is paramount." Roa says that right now, users can choose to share their data anonymously and that, if they do, "we completely remove any notion of their private information." Eventually, the company hopes to let users share their data with specific companies.

Note: Caden-backer Jerry Yang is a Yahoo co-founder and former CEO