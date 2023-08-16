U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,404.33
    -33.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,765.74
    -180.65 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,474.63
    -156.42 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.52
    -24.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -1.73 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -13.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2580
    +0.0370 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2729
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2400
    +0.6750 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,882.87
    -323.04 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.95
    -8.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.88
    -32.76 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,766.82
    -472.07 (-1.46%)
     

Caden app lets users make money by selling their data

Seana Smith and Stephanie Mikulich

Caden has raised $15 million in Series A funding for its platform that lets users learn about their data, and, if they want, sell it. Caden CEO John Roa stresses that the company understands "trust is paramount." Roa says that right now, users can choose to share their data anonymously and that, if they do, "we completely remove any notion of their private information." Eventually, the company hopes to let users share their data with specific companies.

Note: Caden-backer Jerry Yang is a Yahoo co-founder and former CEO