Caesars stock rises after paying ransom to hackers

Yahoo Finance, Angel Smith and Julie Hyman

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) shares are rising this morning after the casino operator paid off hackers targeting the Las Vegas strip, paying approximately half of the original $30 million ransom. Caesers says this breach “will not have a material effect on its results.”The cyberattack has been attributed to the hacking group Scattered Spider, which also targeted MGM Resorts International (MGM). Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith and Julie Hyman break down the details of this cybersecurity breach.