Caesars stock rises after paying ransom to hackers

With the third quarter winding down, and the final quarter of the year almost upon us, it’s time to take stock of stock markets. Where are we likely to go in the next few months, and what are the likely forces to impact trading? In some recent comments on CNBC, Citi strategist Scott Chronert lays out his own belief that we’re likely to see some further gains. Chronert first points out that fears of a hard recession have faded, or as he puts it, “We’ve been pricing in a soft landing since the fir