U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,668.51
    -26.65 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,357.34
    -66.47 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,622.63
    -57.88 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.06
    -24.69 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.30
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9785
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1215
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2080
    +0.3930 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,066.94
    -136.29 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.47
    +0.07 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Caesars unveils plan for potential Times Square casino

Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Caesars will open a new casino in Times Square in New York City.

Recommended Stories