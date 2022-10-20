Caesars unveils plan for potential Times Square casino
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Caesars will open a new casino in Times Square in New York City.
Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
It might feel tough sometimes to link the IRS with the concept of good news, but the adjustments for 2023 income tax brackets, the widely-used standard deduction and roughly 60 other inflation-indexed tax provisions might be one of those times. The large upward adjustments could create a chance to hold onto more cash when you file you 2024 tax return on next year’s income. The payout on the standard deduction is jumping 7% from 2022 to 2023, the IRS numbers show.
Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.
Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.
Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.
NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.
Online used car retailer Carvana has fallen hard in recent months but more declines probably lie ahead. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we needed to use a Log scale to show the extent of the decline.
The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.
Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.
Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.
Carnival fought the proverbial storm as share prices plummeted early in the pandemic, and now the cruise giant seems poised for recovery.
In this article, we discuss 10 best young stocks to buy and hold for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more young stocks, go directly to 5 Best Young Stocks to Buy and Hold For Next 20 Years. Even though growth stocks have taken a beating in the past few […]
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the move in Tesla stock after the EV maker reported earnings.
Dow (DOW) topped earnings and sales estimates in Q3 despite headwinds from energy cost inflation and lower demand in EMEAI.
We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 results benefit from higher revenues across all segments. Organic sales rise 10%, while acquisition//divestitures boost sales by 1.5%.
Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.53% and 3.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Higher rates, solid commercial loan demand and a rise in NII support KeyCorp's (KEY) Q3 earnings amid subdued fee income performance and higher credit costs.