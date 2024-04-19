Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary showcases wage gap in pro sports

The University of Iowa college basketball star Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA draft and was picked up as the number one overall pick by the Indiana Fever. Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes through the March Madness tournament all the way to the finals, ultimately losing to South Carolina.

Clark's rookie contract of $338,056 over the next four years further illustrates the monumental pay disparities between men's and women's professional sports.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joins Wealth! to compare Clark's rookie compensation package with that of her male counterparts, including the number one NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama who will be paid a whopping $12 million for his first year in the league.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.