California governor signs off on 50 housing bills

4
Yahoo Finance and Dani Romero

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed 56 housing bills designed to be an aggressive measure to tackle the state's housing crisis. The bills' language specifically aims to protect tenants, streamline cities' housing approval processes, and rezone land owned by religious and non-profit colleges.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Dani Romero joins the Live show to break down the bills signed by Newsom and how they could manage affordability concerns in the state's housing markets.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

