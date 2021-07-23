U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,413.28
    +45.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,083.37
    +260.02 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,840.17
    +155.57 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.91
    +8.43 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5340
    +0.4190 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,252.13
    -126.37 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.76
    -13.98 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

California sues Activision Blizzard, Democrats look to crackdown on health misinformation

In this article:
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports on the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding harassment allegations and the proposed ‘The Health Misinformation Act’ bill by two U.S. Democratic Senators aiming to combat health misinformation on social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Rolls-Royce is shutting down for a fortnight

    Much of Derby’s industry has fallen silent as Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business begins a two-week shutdown. The break, the first the company has had since at least the 1980s, is hoped to stem heavy losses faced by the aerospace giant since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus has caused a collapse in air travel, with long-haul routes serviced by the wide-body airliners hit the hardest. On Friday, 10,000 UK staff – mostly in Derby, but also at plants in Bristol, Washington and Inchinnan –

  • Boston Beer falls flat on Q2 earnings miss, weak hard seltzers sales

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Boston Beer Company’s Q2 earnings, which missed estimates due to overestimating the demand of hard seltzer from consumers causing the company to lower full-year guidance.

  • Volkswagen to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway: We plan to sue you over Dieselgate

    The dispute adds a juicy new twist to the five-year-old scandal.

  • Car chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs

    The semiconductor shortage that has gripped the world could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist said. The automotive sector has suffered the most this year but supply to the sector could improve relatively soon, with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet, ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang told Reuters Global Markets Forum this week. Taiwanese semiconductor companies have boosted production in China as blackouts and ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures disrupted factory output and port operations in Taiwan, she said.

  • Ex-Merrill Trader Says Co-Workers in Spoof Trial Taught Him How

    (Bloomberg) -- A former trader at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch unit told a federal jury in Chicago that he learned how to manipulate the price of precious metals from two more senior traders in the bank’s New York office, John Pacilio and Edward Bases.Harnaik Lakhan said he used Merrill’s internal computer system to watch Pacilio and Bases, who are on trial for alleged spoofing, issue buy and sell orders they didn’t intend to be filled, pushing prices up or down to make it profitable fo

  • Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

    A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on equities or attempting to time the market, Wood's asset management firm (ARK Invest) seeks out innovative businesses that make good long-term holdings. MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in in Latin America.

  • Alphabet to launch robotics firm Intrinsic under its other bets unit

    To expand beyond its main search and advertising business, Google in 2015 established Alphabet as a holding company overseeing various "other bets", ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit to helium balloons that provide solar-powered internet services in remote areas. Intrinsic develops software tools designed to make industrial robots that can be used to make everything from solar panels to cars and has been incubating its technology at Google's research unit, X, for over five years. "We're now ready to become an independent Alphabet company, leaving the moonshot factory's rapid prototyping environment to focus on developing our product and validating our technology," said Wendy Tan White, chief executive officer of Intrinsic, adding the company was looking to hire people.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $181 Billion on These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably in a class of his own when it comes to investing legends. Since taking the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his stock to an average annual return of 20%. Taking into account the 20% year-to-date gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A), shareholders have seen Buffett generate aggregate returns of almost 3,400,000% in 56 years.

  • Venezuela Snubs U.S. Sanctions With First Oil Import This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power.The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. It’s the first such import since September, when Petroleos de Venezuela SA took delivery of a cargo of Iranian condensate, which is needed to thin th

  • Bitcoin ATMs to Invade Circle K Convenience Stores

    Crypto kiosk company Bitcoin Depot plans to hit “thousands” of locations with 700 units already installed.

  • Coca-Cola Rebounds in a Big Way

    This week, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported a sharp sales recovery thanks to waning demand pressure from the pandemic. The boost put the beverage titan back into record market share territory after about a year of declines. CEO James Quincey and his team also lifted their outlook for the rest of 2021 while warning about continued COVID-19-related risks in several major markets.

  • While many are looking for work, some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start

    Plenty of people over 50 are part of 'The Big Quit,' and heading for better jobs, starting their own ventures or simply retiring.

  • Facing antitrust bull’s-eye, Google stock still at record highs because ad sales are sizzling

    Alphabet Inc. is the most vulnerable Big Tech company on the regulatory front, but don't expect that to matter Tuesday, when the search giant reports second-quarter financial results.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Forecasts

    Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ( NYSE:BHVN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the...

  • Surface Transportation Board: How Are Railroads Addressing Intermodal Congestion?

    The Surface Transportation Board is asking the Class I railroads to explain how they are addressing congestion within the international intermodal supply chain amid shippers' reports about "sizeable" storage fees and the length of time containers are being held. STB Chairman Marty Oberman, in letters dated Thursday to each of the Class I railroads, asked the railroads to provide certain information regarding container storage fees so that the board can assess the extent of congestion at key cont

  • Record U.S. Coal Shipment to China Highlights Australia’s Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s import ban on Australian coal is proving a boon to U.S. producers.On June 28, the Frontier Unity bulk vessel left the port of Newport News, Virginia with a 136,400-ton cargo bound for steelmakers in China. It was the biggest shipment of its kind from a U.S. east coast port, according to miner Coronado Global Resources Inc. For Coronado, it marks a stark turnaround in the fortunes of its U.S. mines, which were temporarily idled in March last year after pandemic lockdowns cr

  • If Gap Spins Off Athleta, It Would Be a Big Mistake

    Following news that workout apparel brand Fabletics was hiring banks and advisors in preparation for an initial public offering, speculation emerged that Gap (NYSE: GPS) might want to spin off its similarly situated Athleta brand. Athleta is arguably the hottest property the retailer owns at the moment, and the one demonstrating the greatest growth potential. While Athleta would be an interesting investment on its own, Gap itself could be mired in mediocrity as a result of the split.

  • Protein pinch: China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use

    China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. A collapse in hog sector profitability and a sharp rise in wheat feed use are crimping demand in China, where imports this year may now be less than 100 million tonnes, compared with a recent U.S. forecast of 102 million tonnes. As China accounts for 60% of global soybean imports, its diminished appetite - just as U.S. farmers pull in what is projected to be their third-largest harvest ever - stands to add further volatility to the critical crop, which rallied to nine-year highs this year.

  • Oil Steadies Above $71 With Demand Holding Up During Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is poised to end the week close to where it started, having recouped most of a rout on Monday on signs global demand is holding up despite the spreading virus.Futures in New York held steady above $71 a barrel on Friday, the same level seen a week ago. While crude sank earlier in the week as the rapidly spreading delta variant stoked a selloff across broader markets, prices have since rebounded with fuel demand and road traffic from the U.S. to Asia and Europe proving to remai