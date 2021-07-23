California sues Activision Blizzard, Democrats look to crackdown on health misinformation
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports on the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding harassment allegations and the proposed ‘The Health Misinformation Act’ bill by two U.S. Democratic Senators aiming to combat health misinformation on social media platforms.