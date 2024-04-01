California's minimum wage increase means most fast food employees now make at least $20
Fast food chains with 60 or more locations nationwide are required to meet California's $20 minimum wage increase.
Recent investigations into The Boring Company, a tunnel construction startup founded by Elon Musk, have raised significant concerns over worker safety at its project sites. A recent investigation by Fortune found a widespread lack of accountability, dangerous working conditions, and a series of injuries that surfaced, casting a shadow over the company’s ambitious mission to revolutionize transportation through underground tunneling. In May, an alarming email from an employee at the Bastrop, Texa
Before you decide to retire at 63, recognize the problems that might ensue.
For Chinese tech workers, jobs at e-commerce behemoth PDD Holdings are highly sought after. The pay at the company, a challenger to Alibaba and parent to Temu, is relatively generous and a position there lifts any résumé. The trouble, for some workers, comes after they leave.
Google agreed to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of people who thought they were browsing privately. Terms of the settlement were filed on Monday in the Oakland, California federal court, and require approval by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Google is paying no damages, but users may sue the company individually for damages.
More companies pushed back their annual reports this year, and earnings season was plagued by a string of errors.
I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save
Last week's ruling on Coinbase's motion to dismiss against the SEC could have broader implications for the crypto industry.
(Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical and Viatris convinced a U.S. appeals court on Monday to revive their challenges to a patent covering a blockbuster Johnson & Johnson schizophrenia drug, giving them a new chance to clear a path to launch cheaper generic versions of the medicine. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that the last remaining J&J patent covering its Invega Sustenna may be invalid, sending the case back for a New Jersey federal court to reconsider. A J&J spokesperson said the company will "continue defending the intellectual property of Invega Sustenna."
Account holders’ information was leaked on the dark web about two weeks ago but appears to have come from 2019 or earlier.
The fast-growing chain is raising prices 9% and testing tech that it says boosts check but doesn’t cut labor costs.
Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Plains All American Pipeline have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.
Retirement accounts aren't just useful for saving on this year's taxes. Check out the little-known perks that these accounts offer.
The move is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 551,211 vehicles. This includes Kia, Subaru and Ford cars as well as Kawasaki and BMW motorcycles.
Opening an individual retirement account is an excellent step in retirement planning. However, you'll face a choice when doing so: will you pick a Roth or traditional IRA? Your contributions to one count towards the total annual limit for both
OPEC oil output fell last month, a Reuters survey found on Monday, reflecting lower exports from Iraq and Nigeria against a backdrop of ongoing voluntary supply cuts by some members agreed with the wider OPEC+ alliance. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.42 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down 50,000 bpd from February, the survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, found. Several members of OPEC+, which includes OPEC, Russia and other allies, made new cuts in January to counter economic weakness and increased supply outside the group.
Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude prices edged up about 1% to a five-month high on Monday on expectations oil demand will climb following the release of positive economic news from the U.S. and China, while OPEC+ cuts and attacks on Russian refineries tighten global supplies. Brent futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $87.73 a barrel by 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.04, or 1.3%, to $84.21. That increase in U.S. crude futures cut the U.S. diesel crack spread, which measures refining profit margins, to its lowest since May 2023 for a second day in a row.
The struggles of consumer-facing companies are going unnoticed due to broader market gains.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.