After The Call: Starbucks

Every investor is looking to gain an edge and beat the market and there are numerous strategies that can help in this undoubtedly difficult endeavor. One obvious game plan is to follow in the footsteps of Wall Street’s investing titans, and you can certainly put Ken Griffin in that bracket. The billionaire not only has a decades-long history of investing success, but his Citadel hedge fund also raked in the profits last year – a Wall Street record of $16 billion, in fact – done against a general