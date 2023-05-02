After The Call: Starbucks

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.58
    -48.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,684.53
    -367.17 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,080.51
    -132.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.11
    -37.10 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.56
    -4.10 (-5.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.70
    +34.50 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    +0.43 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.1350 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5100
    -0.9580 (-0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,704.12
    +778.76 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    628.29
    +13.74 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.77 (+0.12%)
     
