After The Call: Starbucks
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith offer key takeaways from the Starbucks earnings call.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith offer key takeaways from the Starbucks earnings call.
The twin crashes in US commercial real estate and the US bond market have collided with $9 trillion uninsured deposits in the American banking system. Such deposits can vanish in an afternoon in the cyber age.
The decline in job openings in March reflects the Fed's campaign of raising interest rates to cool the job market and bring down inflation.
Salary expectations have slightly decreased among early career job candidates but remain above employer expectations.
Anheuser-Busch wholesalers say they have faced plummeting sales and personal threats over backlash from a promotion with a transgender influencer.
Every investor is looking to gain an edge and beat the market and there are numerous strategies that can help in this undoubtedly difficult endeavor. One obvious game plan is to follow in the footsteps of Wall Street’s investing titans, and you can certainly put Ken Griffin in that bracket. The billionaire not only has a decades-long history of investing success, but his Citadel hedge fund also raked in the profits last year – a Wall Street record of $16 billion, in fact – done against a general
Fears of a recession have mounted since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in early 2022. Although the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures indicated growth, a recession could be imminent according to David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research and former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch. “The leading indicators are telling me that the recession is actually starting this quarter,” he said in a recent YouTube interview with Blockworks Macro. “If it’s n
Watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis try to financially punish the Walt Disney Co. is turning into a major indoor sport. It's also opening a Pandora's box that might never be closed again.
Michael Milken explains why the recent bank collapses aren't history repeating and the one lesson financial institutions are learning in real-time.
According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?
Their drops come one day after JPMorgan Chase purchased the bulk of First Republic, in a deal that was designed to restore stability to the banking system after two months of turmoil.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
A Fortune report explains what propelled JPMorgan to land First Republic’s assets in an auction with several rival bidders.
The annualized yield for the Treasury Department’s inflation-protected assets is 4.3% for new purchases made until October 31.
April turned out to be great month for most S&P 500 investors. But it was stupendous for those who picked the best stocks.
A defamation case brought against Tesla chief executive Elon Musk by critic Randeep Hothi is coming to a close, reportedly costing the billionaire ten big ones. Lawyers representing Hothi, a vocal member of the TSLAQ short-seller community on Twitter, said in a statement that Musk asked to settle the nearly three-year-old case back in March. Hothi tweeted on Monday that he accepted the alleged offer, "for a modest $10k."
MP Materials' (MP) first-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect the benefits of increased realized pricing, offset by higher raw material and logistic costs.
Investors are often intrigued by ETFs that feature sky-high dividend yields, such as the Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), which currently yields 12.3%. While the thought of receiving passive income with this type of yield is indeed enticing, and YYY has some good things going for it, investors also need to look under the hood before committing to these types of ETFs. Here’s more on YYY and why most investors should likely proceed with caution. What is YYY ETF? Operated by Amplify ETFs, YY
Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.
Investors are worried there's more turmoil to come for regional banks. They're also looking ahead to Fed decision day Wednesday.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.