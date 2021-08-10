Callaway Golf swings into an earnings beat, RealReal misses estimates, Compass raises guidance

PopSugar

Of course - but there was also something incredibly special about watching the Japanese team win its second Olympic gold in its home country. Of course I want Katie Ledecky to win every single race she's in, but how could you not love the celebration of Ariarne Titmus's coach when the Australian swimmer beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle? The sportsmanship we saw across countries and events only underscored that, showing that even when athletes fell short of gold or the podium, they could appreciate and respect their fellow competitors and the work they put in.