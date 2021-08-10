Callaway Golf swings into an earnings beat, RealReal misses estimates, Compass raises guidance
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Callaway Golf beating estimates on the wave of a rejuvenated interest in golf, The RealReal stock dipping after reporting a Q2 loss and revenue miss, Compass raising full-year guidance after topping estimates, and Planet Fitness posting a revenue beat as gyms continue to reopen.