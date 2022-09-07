Canada Goose CEO: 'China has been fantastic for us’
Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs retail conference to discuss earnings, the company's sales in China, inventory, discounting, and more.
Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs retail conference to discuss earnings, the company's sales in China, inventory, discounting, and more.
Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.
Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian-based cannabis producers often get a boost when there are talks of legalizing marijuana in the U.S. For these businesses, the prospect of a big new market to the south to tap into represents an incredible growth opportunity that gets investors incredibly bullish. When the Democrats took control of both the House and Senate in early 2021, many people in the cannabis industry believed that marijuana reform would finally happen. Bills to legalize marijuana don't appear likely to be going anywhere.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]
Is this the ultimate safe haven?
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $78.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.
Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.
Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world
Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.
Citigroup (NYSE: C) is one of the largest banks in the world and currently the third-largest bank by assets in the U.S. It's a lot different from some of its peers in that it runs an extremely global operation and it also runs a much smaller traditional deposit and lending operation, especially in the U.S. Citigroup was built by Wall Street legends Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the latter of whom is now the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup was one of the first megabanks to pop up on Wall Street.
Among these are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The price appreciation of these stocks, even with this-year's downturn, illustrates why Apple and Microsoft are excellent investments. One reason to invest in Apple is its impressive sales growth.
Yahoo finance Live anchors discuss Apple stock performance ahead of the iPhone 14 unveiling.
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.
Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?
In this article, we discuss 12 best AI stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to 5 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now. In 2021, the global artificial intelligence market was valued at $328.34 billion. The market is expected to grow from $387.45 billion in 2022 […]
Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down why Pinterest stock is up on Tuesday.