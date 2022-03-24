U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.27
    -3.66 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +20.40 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3400
    +1.2270 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,900.22
    +1,544.86 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.88
    +26.94 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

In this article:
  • ACB
  • TLRY
  • CGC
  • CRON
  • MJ

Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

Video Transcript

EMILY MCCORMICK: Welcome back to Yahoo Finance Live. It's been about 30 minutes since the markets closed this Thursday, March 24, but let's get a check on where some of the cannabis stocks closed out today's session. As you can see, a lot of green across the screen in the weed space. The Canopy Growth Corporation shares were up by more than 11%. Aurora up by also about 11%. Cronos up 9%. Really seeing a pop here in Tilray, up nearly 22%. And MJ, one of the main ETFs tracking a basket of the major cannabis stocks, also in positive territory during today's session.

Now, in terms of catalysts for this move, I do want to highlight one new development. This is all coming after the US House of Representatives officially put the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act on the list of bills set to be taken up on the House floor next week. The last time that this act, dubbed the MORE Act, went to the floor was in December 2020. And it passed at that time in a 228 to 164 vote, as five Republican lawmakers joined Democratic lawmakers in passing this bill. So certainly an area to continue watching here. But again, at least for today, seeing cannabis stocks in the green.

Recommended Stories

