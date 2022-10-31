Cannabis stocks rise amid Senator Schumer's confidence in passing legislation

TheStreet.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Oct. 31 that it had awarded more than $10 million to a whistleblower "who provided information and assistance that significantly contributed to a successful SEC enforcement action." The whistleblower provided important documents and met twice with enforcement staff, the SEC said, noting that the covered action "had a close nexus with the whistleblower's allegations, which were critical to the underlying investigation." "The whistleblower awarded today provided information that resulted in the return of a significant amount of money to harmed investors," Creola Kelly, chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, said in a statement.