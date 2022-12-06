Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation
Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.
Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.
The Kentucky Republican's criticism isn't a good sign for advocates focused on a cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure aimed at energy permitting.
Cannabis investors today are reacting to a historic development in the industry on Friday. Tilray shares soared nearly 12%, while Aurora and SNDL stocks were up between about 6% and 7% in early trading.
(Bloomberg) -- Inside Citigroup Inc., women across the bank were raising alarms.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesIt was months before the US Supreme Court announced it would r
A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.
"Fundamentally, grocery prices are up because the costs of products that grocers buy from suppliers have gone up," said a Loblaw retail executive.
The Tampa Police Department chief seen on video flashing her badge in hopes of being let off during a traffic stop has resigned at the request of the Florida city's mayor.
The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee tells the embattled ex-CEO that skipping out not an option.
Baroness Mone, the controversial Tory peer, is to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords in a bid to clear her name.
Biden said in November he was confident the plan is legal, and announced new, temporary relief for borrowers that may mean their next loan payment is not due until August 2023. The U.S. Supreme Court said on Dec. 1 it would hear Biden's bid to reinstate his plan, after a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority, in its session which runs from late February to early March. On Nov. 22, Biden said he would extend the COVID-19 pandemic-era pause in student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, to allow the high court to review his administration's requests, which affect loans held by the Department of Education.
GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.
Since he signed the Chips Act into law, President Biden has made a habit of visiting semiconductor plants. Today, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will host the president.
Here are three stories to watch on the political front this week.
(Reuters) -The orchestrator of gunfire attacks on power stations in North Carolina that left nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day knew "exactly" how to disable the stations, sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Monday. Fields' comments came as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned of a "new level of threat" posed by the incident and called for hardening of critical infrastructure including the power grid. “Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority,” said Cooper, a Democrat, in a press briefing on Monday.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement…
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes a proposal aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook. Sources briefed on the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as way to help the struggling local news industry. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed "rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions."
The mother and brother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, declined to shake the hand of top Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at a medal ceremony on Tuesday. After greeting top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the award ceremony held in the Capitol Building, Gladys and Ken Sicknick walked by McCarthy and McConnell, the top Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate, respectively, without acknowledging them.
STORY: As Indonesia's parliament passes a controversial new criminal code, a couple of hundred meters outside the building, protesters have set up camp.The country’s new criminal code ushers in a raft of laws, including banning insulting the president and expressing views that run counter to state ideology.But among the most contentious articles are those that criminalize sex outside of marriage, punishable with up to a year in jail.These protesters are arguing the new criminal code is a “setback” for democracy.“The government should focus on fulfilling people’s civil rights, the economy and culture, such as job vacancies, healthcare, and etc, they should have passed laws related to that. Instead, they passed a law that is not democratic, controls our private lives, and does not take care of public matters. It is a setback for our country, which had fought for reform and now we are moving backwards.”The laws, which include more lenient sentences for those charged with corruption, will not come into effect for three years to allow for implementing regulations to be drafted.But it has sparked concern that it may scare away tourists and harm investment in the world's third-largest democracy.Although legal expert Bivitri Susanti believes the law won’t be strictly enforced.“So there are some technicalities indeed but those articles still can be threats to democracy because they are actually against the constitution, against the human rights. And at the end of the day, although maybe (the) conduct is not punished in practice, but to have such a regulation, to have such a legal framework will also create some kind of stigmatization and then also the feeling that we cannot freely criticize the government and psychologically affect the society.”The government had planned revise the country's colonial-era criminal code in 2019 but nationwide protests halted its passage. The morality charges have also been partially watered down from an earlier version of the bill - so people can only be reported by limited parties, such as a parent or child.The new code will still apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday is visiting the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.
The Johnson County sheriff was arrested during an FBI investigation, authorities confirm Monday.
This marks the first time a California governor has proclaimed a special session in six years.