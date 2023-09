Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- After staving off recession for longer than many thought possible, the US consumer is finally about to crack, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey. Most Read from BloombergTrudeau Is Stuck in India With Faulty Aircraft After Hearing Criticism From ModiThe Mighty American Consumer Is About to Hit a Wall, Investors SayIndia’s G-20 Win Shows US Learning How to Counter China RiseMeloni Tells China That Italy Plans to Exit Belt and RoadBiden Doubts China Able to In