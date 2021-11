MarketWatch

Supply-chain challenges are adding to the company’s problems, with low inventory levels in women’s clothing and shoes at Nordstrom Rack, but there’s more to it than that. “While many retailers are dealing with macro-related supply-chain disruptions, Rack faces a unique challenge as off-price procurement of the same top brands we carry at Nordstrom is particularly difficult in an environment with production constraints and lower levels of clearance product,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive of the company, according to a FactSet transcript of the earnings conference call.