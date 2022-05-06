U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,953.88
    -551.55 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Carbone Miami’s dinner at $3,000 per person, ahead of Formula 1

Carbone restaurant gears up for Miami’s big Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, starting with opulent dinners priced at $3,000 per person.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

