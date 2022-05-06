Carbone Miami’s dinner at $3,000 per person, ahead of Formula 1

Storyful

A California family on vacation in Lake Tahoe spotted a bear just outside their cabin trying to get his paws on the contents of a bee catcher.Mike Deary’s son Casey filmed the bear batting the bee catcher on April 23.Deary told Storyful, “We were hanging out at our family home in Lake Tahoe and happened to look outside our window and there was a bear.”The bear eventually gets the catcher to the ground, with Deary saying that it had “sugar” in it during the video.Deary told Storyful that the bear wasn’t finished either. He said that later that night the giant animal “wandered into our garage and got into our car, garbage and fridge.”He added though, “Nothing was damaged. The bear was smart and knew where to find the food.” Credit: Mike Deary via Storyful