Carbone Miami’s dinner at $3,000 per person, ahead of Formula 1
Carbone restaurant gears up for Miami’s big Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, starting with opulent dinners priced at $3,000 per person.
Carbone and Major Food Group Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the events and economic stimulation Miami's first Formula 1 race is bringing to the city.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show from Miami to report on the city hosting its first Formula 1 race, the price packages offered by businesses for the event, and which automotive and tech companies are making appearances there.
Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down the impact machine learning has had on Formula 1 racing and the computing power that goes into race data analysis, as Miami hosts its first F1 race.
Take a digital hot lap of the Miami International Autodrome from the perspective of Charles Leclerc’s Formula 1 Ferrari.
