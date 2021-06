Reuters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed the "major breakthrough" in a Boeing-Airbus trade dispute and an agreement with the European Union to counter China's "non-market practices." The U.S. president arrived in Geneva on Tuesday after the deal with the European Union was announced following talks in Brussels. "Both the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend our tariffs for five years, and we committed to ensuring a level playing field for our companies and our workers," Biden said in a statement.