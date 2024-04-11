Advertisement
CarMax plunges on earnings miss, sales target delay

1
Brad Smith
·Host

CarMax (KMX) shares fell sharply in early trading on Thursday. The used automotive retailer posted fourth quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company is also pushing back its goal to sell 2 million units annually "to between fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2030 due to uncertainty in the timing of market recovery."

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith recaps the results in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

