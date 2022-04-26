Carnival Cruise Line taps Josh Weinstein as new CEO

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that Carnival Cruise Line's CEO Donald Arnold will be replaced by it's COO Josh Weinstein.

Video Transcript

JULIE HYMAN: And finally, we have one company that we have to talk about because it came out with a little bit of surprising news this morning, not earnings related. We're talking about Carnival, the world's biggest cruise company. Those shares are down about half a percent, effective August 1.

Longtime CEO Arnold Donald is going to be stepping down as CEO. He'll be vice chair as of that point. And Josh Weinstein, who is the chief operations officer, will take over as CEO of the company. You've tracked this company. Obviously, Carnival, like many other companies in the travel space, has been benefiting from a big rebound in demand for travel.

BRIAN SOZZI: No, I've-- Arnold Donald was one of the first CEOs that let me even talk to him when I was first starting out in this field. So it's been interesting to follow his career. And he has, in many respects, created the modern day Carnival Cruise Line.

But we are seeing a changing of the guard here, Julie, in the cruise line industry. This comes on the heels of longtime Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain, retiring, handing off that leadership baton several months ago. And look, it's been a hard year and a half, two years, for Arnold at Carnival just dealing with everything throughout the pandemic, but good to see him not leaving the company.

JULIE HYMAN: Yeah, but maybe needs a break, to your point, after everything that has been going on. I know I would if I was running a travel business.