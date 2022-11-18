U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -1.41 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3730
    +0.1270 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,651.92
    -60.17 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.31
    -3.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Carvana stock falls amid employee layoffs, slumping used car sales

Yahoo Finance Live examines Carvana shares amid a slowdown in used car sales and recent plans to lay off 7% of its workforce.

Recommended Stories