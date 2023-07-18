Carvana, Western Alliance, J.B. Hunt Transport, Interactive Brokers: After-hour movers

Western Alliance Bancorporation shares trading lower as the company's second quarter earnings report showed deposits beating expectations, but net interest margin and net interest income missing estimates. Carvana stock is trading lower ahead of the company's second quarter results before the bell on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares slide as the company's second quarter revenue missed expectations. Interactive Brokers stock falls as the company's second quarter EPS and revenue missed expectations. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith takes a look at several stocks moving in the after-hours trading session.