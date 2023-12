Tesla (TSLA) shares are up about 110% in 2023, but there are a few things that could keep powering the stock forward into next year.

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills breaks down potential catalysts for Tesla that investors should keep an eye on in 2024, including the Cybertruck, a possible $25,000 car, and its Dojo supercomputer.

