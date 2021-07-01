How CBD can help women make the most of every day

Motley Fool

Two of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit an all-time high last week, and U.S. vaccination rates continue to head higher, signaling that an end to the pandemic, at least within the borders of the U.S., may be in sight. As we head into July, the following three top stocks stand out as particularly attractive, and they have a genuine shot at making investors richer this month, and well beyond. To begin with, leading telehealth services provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) looks like a bargain for growth seekers after losing nearly half of its value since mid-February.