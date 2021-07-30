CEO of rewards app Lolli hopes to attach Bitcoin 'to your everyday life'

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday that he never met with Apple Inc. about a potential takeover and slammed the tech giant’s App Store fees, calling them a “global tax on the internet.”He was responding to an upcoming book that says Apple CEO Tim Cook called Musk in 2016 about taking over Tesla. The book claims that merger discussions ended when Musk told Cook he’d like to replace him as Apple’s CEO as part of the deal. According to the story -- revealed i