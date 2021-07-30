U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.68
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -19.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    -0.26 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6980
    +0.2370 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,209.21
    +358.58 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.96
    +2.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

CEO of rewards app Lolli hopes to attach Bitcoin 'to your everyday life'

Lolli Co-Founder and CEO Alex Adelman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in cryptocurrency and new innovations for his Bitcoin rewards app.

