CEO of rewards app Lolli hopes to attach Bitcoin 'to your everyday life'
Lolli Co-Founder and CEO Alex Adelman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in cryptocurrency and new innovations for his Bitcoin rewards app.
Tesla's Elon Musk denied reports that he demanded to be CEO of Apple when discussing a potential sale of the automaker with Tim Cook in 2016.
‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’
What happened Shares of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) maker Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) are up more than 9% this morning after reporting sales and earnings that beat analyst estimates. Management also increased its full-year guidance for both metrics.
The company behind the popular business collaboration platform Jira delivered another strong earnings surprise in the fourth quarter.
Xilinx will substantially boost AMD's profile in the chip space and make it even more profitable.
U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.
Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.
Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down earnings which include: Amazon missing revenue estimates, Pinterest shares falling after reporting a significant decline in monthly users in Q2, and Procter & Gamble announcing a new CEO.
Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.
Amazon's stock is getting hit after its latest earnings report. Here are three quick reasons why.
Yes, the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) he was going to take must be made. If that is true, you became the owner of the funds in the IRA as soon as he died as a matter of law. The RMD for 2021 is based on his age and his Dec. 31, 2020, account balance.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday that he never met with Apple Inc. about a potential takeover and slammed the tech giant’s App Store fees, calling them a “global tax on the internet.”He was responding to an upcoming book that says Apple CEO Tim Cook called Musk in 2016 about taking over Tesla. The book claims that merger discussions ended when Musk told Cook he’d like to replace him as Apple’s CEO as part of the deal. According to the story -- revealed i
Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?
In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now. In May this year, the chief of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler appeared […]
With its rapidly produced and highly effective coronavirus vaccine, it's no surprise that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the most-discussed stocks of the year. Right now, Moderna's market capitalization is about $137 billion. Moderna's trailing revenue is $2.73 billion, but it already has signed advance purchase agreements that should total $19.2 billion before the end of 2021.
Amazon posted its third $100 billion quarter in a row. Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
While the first space race was between the US and the Soviets, the second one is fought within the US. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) is a prominent competitor in the commercial spaceflight race. Earlier this month, the founder Richard Branson officially made it to space, announcing regular space tourism trips to start in 2022.
One early bitcoin investor has crunched the numbers on the crypto, and thinks it's looking mighty undervalued at the moment.
The stock market was off its opening lows Friday morning as the Nasdaq composite took the hardest hit from weakness in Amazon.com.