How CEOs are interpreting the state of the U.S. consumer amid inflation challenges
The Yahoo Finance Live show discusses retail CEOs' evaluations of the U.S. consumer amid an economic slowdown and inflation pressures.
FDA advisors will vote Friday on the approvability of Sarepta's highly anticipated gene therapy. SRPT stock was halted ahead of the meeting.
Legendary investor Peter Lynch has a straightforward perspective on corporate insiders and their actions in the stock market. He put it simply: insiders may sell shares for a range of reasons, but they only buy shares when they believe the price is going to rise. Keeping a close watch on insiders’ stock purchases can prove to be a profitable investment strategy. Corporate insiders, which include company officers and board members, possess valuable knowledge about company policies and performance
Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -58.82% and 4.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
By now, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, and higher interest rates to fight inflation, is old news. However, the latest update on inflation, released earlier this week, showed an annualized CPI rate of 4.9% for April, which indicated a month-over-month decline and marked the lowest level in two years. This is a welcome improvement from the 9% peak inflation hit last June. The cool-off in annualized inflation, and broad expectations that the Fed will use this data to justify p
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, spent $1,000 on oil royalties in 1962. He now receives 70 times that amount from them each year.
Shares of beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev stock fell for five straight days as a conservative boycott continues to loom over the company.
(Bloomberg) -- A former Chicago commodities trader was arrested and charged with fraud for lying to clients about everything from a non-existent collection of 122 luxury cars to phony returns that exceeded 200%. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Taps NBC Ad Chief to Take Over as CEO From MuskFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoFake Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ran Ponzi Scam, US SaysJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisYellen Says ‘We Have t
Increasing government funding in clean energy and higher investment in the EV market aid alternative energy stocks' growth despite lower hydrogen investment. You may watch VWDRY, CWEN and BE.
Gen Digital's (GEN) Q4 results reflect strong customer growth and the benefits of the global business expansion and the Avast acquisition, leading to year-over-year growth in revenues and bookings.
With the rise of ChatGPT, AI (artificial intelligence) has been generating an enormous amount of buzz this year, based on the tech’s potential to impact so many facets of everyday life and the way we interact with the world around us. But is it really a seismic development or just overhyped tech? Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban falls resolutely in the former camp. Having recently waded in on the conversation, Cuban has said the tech’s potential is “beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” comparing
Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?
The Dow Jones reversed lower Friday on a hot inflation survey. Tesla stock dropped after Elon Musk tweeted that he had a new CEO for Twitter.
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has never been one to hold back his opinions, even when it comes to legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. founder Warren Buffett. Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families In a candid 2020 interview with The New York Times, Musk didn’t mince words when he discussed Buffett’s image. “He has managed to create a great image for himself as a kindly grandfather, which is maybe
I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) have ended an mRNA-based collaboration. Matinas reported the update in its Q1 earnings release. The exclusive collaboration with BioNTech was announced just a year ago, with BioNTech paying Matinas an undisclosed amount in exchange for access to Matinas' lipid nanocrystal (LNC) drug delivery platform. BioNTech had also paid Matinas an upfront access fee. The company said that in May 2023, the initial in vivo study of an o
The projections for the solvency of Social Security a decade from now are not good. And if something isn't done, the trust funds for Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and the combined Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASDI) … Continue reading → The post Would You Pay an Extra Tax to Save Social Security? Here's What Experts Think appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
"We favor the outcome of a temporary debt ceiling suspension either for a brief period of time or until September," Ned Davis Research said.
Polestar became the latest electric-vehicle manufacturer to cut its forecast for 2023 deliveries on Thursday, sending its stock down 11%.
TEVA reports mixed Q1 results, missing earnings estimates but beating the same for revenues. Stock falls.
If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.