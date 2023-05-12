U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,116.32
    -14.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,208.44
    -101.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,269.97
    -58.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.52
    -4.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    +0.21 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.50
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    -0.0057 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4350
    +0.0380 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3680
    +0.8480 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,344.36
    -739.44 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.19
    -3.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,752.65
    +22.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.30
    +261.58 (+0.90%)
     

How CEOs are interpreting the state of the U.S. consumer amid inflation challenges

Yahoo Finance

The Yahoo Finance Live show discusses retail CEOs' evaluations of the U.S. consumer amid an economic slowdown and inflation pressures.