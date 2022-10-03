U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,615.50
    +14.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,961.00
    +160.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,039.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.00
    +14.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +3.32 (+4.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.38 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9774
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.99
    +0.15 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1190
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0590
    +0.3300 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,227.48
    +80.86 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.20
    -6.23 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,853.85
    -39.96 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Charting for investing success in Q4 2022

Investors are wrapping up another dizzying quarter in the markets as the Fed hikes rates to curb inflation, midterm elections draw near, and retailers and consumers prepare for the holiday shopping season. Fundstrat Managing Director and Global Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton, CMT, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the market action and technicals in stocks, bonds, commodities, and crypto. Blikre will also demonstrate how to leverage the power of Yahoo Finance Plus for market technicals, fundamentals, and portfolio management.

