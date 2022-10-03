Charting for investing success in Q4 2022

Investors are wrapping up another dizzying quarter in the markets as the Fed hikes rates to curb inflation, midterm elections draw near, and retailers and consumers prepare for the holiday shopping season. Fundstrat Managing Director and Global Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton, CMT, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the market action and technicals in stocks, bonds, commodities, and crypto. Blikre will also demonstrate how to leverage the power of Yahoo Finance Plus for market technicals, fundamentals, and portfolio management.

