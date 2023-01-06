ChatGPT developer OpenAI could hit $29 billion valuation: Report
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discusses reports that ChatGPT developer OpenAi could be valued as high as $29 billion.
Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.
Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for developing and commercializing Spruce's tildacerfont for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in Japan. CAH refers to a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands. These glands produce essential hormones, including Cortisol, which regulates the body's response to illness or stress. Under the terms of the agreement, Spruce will receive an upfront payment of $15 m
Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.
At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.
The bank was called out for several of its major moves last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers with no explanation, being called out by a group of senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) for allegedly racist hiring practices, and excessive cases of rampant fraud via its Zelle app. The cause was banking violations that impacted 16 million consumer accounts, including repeatedly misapplying loan payments, getting fees and interest wrong, and charging surprise overdraft fees. Wells Fargo India Vice President Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from JFK to New Delhi on November 26 when he got out of his seat, walked up to another passenger, and proceeded to urinate on her.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Tesla following the slashing of prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
“The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.
The tech industry has long been known for its wealth of growth stocks, making the start of 2023 an excellent time to pick some up for a bargain. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced steep stock declines over the last year. Here are two growth stocks to buy hand over fist in 2023 after last year's tech sell-off.
Biogen stock jumped Friday ahead of an FDA decision on the accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment, lecanemab.
APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.
Does the January share price for iQIYI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IQ ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Tesla stock is hitting a new 52-week low.
The market hasn't been kind to growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean that the space is devoid of opportunities for the long-term investor. On the contrary, for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold strategy and the patience to wait out the near-term volatility while adding to a diversified portfolio, this could be an ideal time to load up on beaten-down growth stocks with remarkable future potential. On that note, let's take a look at three such stocks that the market has severely discounted over the last year but that Wall Street thinks could soar by 50% or higher in the next 12 months.
Biotechs that utilize gene editing -- a set of techniques allowing scientists to modify an organism's DNA -- have the potential to help revolutionize medicine by developing innovative treatments for otherwise incurable illnesses. Let's consider two biotechs looking to make use of gene editing to develop breakthrough therapies: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT).
Many Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:A ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to...
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to UnitedHealth (UNH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Costco following December sales.
Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.
Investment management company LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The defensive portfolio of the fund gained 3.8% (net of all fees and expenses) for the full year. It outperformed its benchmark, Barclays High-Yield Bond Index, by 15.2%. […]
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings.