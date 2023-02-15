How ChatGPT is a "game-changer" for real estate and beyond: Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group and Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the housing market, ChatGPT, NYC real estate, new businesses, and the future of work-from-home. When it comes to ChatGPT, Corcoran says it is not just helping agents in real estate, but everyone is using it: "the same kind of documents you had to review that would take an hour, you see in two, three minutes." Corcoran described the OpenAI chatbot as "such a game-changer... I am sure it's not just limited to real estate, but boy is it helping us."